Feb. 3: Wisconsin Singers
The Wisconsin Singers, a UW-Madison musical performance group with singing and dancing, will appear at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available by calling the box office at (608) 886-6801 or visiting www.wisconsinsingers.com./waunakee. Tickets can also be bought at Ace Hardware, the Waunakee Senior Center, and the Waunakee High School Office.
Feb. 3: Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will serve a fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd. in Dane, on Friday, Feb. 3. The drive-thru will run from 4:30-7 p.m.
Feb. 4: Saturday Social
Get to know your neighbors at our Saturday Social! Join the Waunakee Public Library on the first Saturday of the month at 9:45 a.m. to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. Complimentary coffee/tea and donuts.
Feb. 5: Rollerskating
The Knights of Columbus family rollerskating event is Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Waunakee. The fee is $3. All are welcome. Skaters can bring their own equipment or rent for $1. Concessions will be available
Feb. 7: Candidate forum
The Waunakee Tribune and the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for the Waunakee trustee candidates running in the Feb. 21 primary election. It will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Rex’s Innkeeper. The moderator will be from the League of Women Voters Dane County.
Feb. 7: Book Discussion
Join the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. for light snacks and a discussion of Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 novel, “Kindred.” Registration is appreciated but not required.
Feb. 8: Preparing for College Admissions
For parents of students in grades 8 and 11 at the Waunakee Public Library Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 9: Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a lunch at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Commander, Commander Dave Barman (608) 219-5883 or dabarman@tds.net
Feb. 10: Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will serve a fish fry on Feb. 10, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carry outs are available. The Ukelele group will provide music from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cash or check only. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk, and water.
Feb. 10: Sweetheart Dance
Waunakee Special Olympics will host the Sweetheart Dance (formerly Father Daughter Dance) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the high school commons. To register, visit the district website, www.waunakee.k12.wi.us access the Community Education tae or the Waunakee RevTrak Sweetheart Dance. Online registration is ongoing but tickets can also be purchased at the door. The dance includes a photo and frame, ice cream sundae and beverage and more. Anyone with questions can contact Lynn Braun, rlbraun@tds.net at (608) 849-9212 or Denise Ziegler at 4ziggys@tds.net or (608) 576-8015.
Feb. 10: Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish in Ashton will serve a buffet style Friday Fish Fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the school hall in Ashton. Carry-outs are available.
Feb. 11: Mental Fitness 4 Teens
A teen retreat to learn mental health skills is set for Feb. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To register, visit mentalfitness4teens.com or contact Alyson Schaefer at alypschaefer@icloud.com.
Feb. 11: Westport Legion Dinner
American Legion Post 481 will serve a dinner of liver and onions or Swiss steak from 5 pm to 8 p.m. Dinner includes mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll and a dessert. Carry-outs are available. The post is at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Feb. 12: Super Bowl for a cause
The Knights of Columbus will host a fund raiser for the Fetters family. Dana Fetters of Waunakee was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer in June that has rendered her quadriplegic. The Fetters family needs our financial help to make home modifications, purchase medical equipment, and provide daily nursing care. The Super Bowl Sunday event will be at St. John’s School Gym, 114 East 3rd St. Feb 12; doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $50. For details, visit https://www.fettersfamilyfundraiser.com
Feb. 14: Bingo Night
Saint Mary of the Lake Bingo Night is Tuesday, Feb. 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game. There will be a 50-50 raffle during intermission. The next two bingo nights are March 14 and April 11. Saint Mary of the Lake is located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy M. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, or call 849-5121, ext. 136.
Feb. 16: Listening Session
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner and Administrator Todd Schmidt will host a listening session at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Waunakee Village Hall. Residents are welcome to chat about village related issues at that time. It can also be accessed via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83495446604.
Feb. 16: Legion Auxiliary Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Post, 417 E. Main St. A Social time (5:30 p.m.) and Sweetheart dinner provided by the American Legion (6 p.m.) will precede the meeting as their thank you to the ALA for their dedication to veterans, active military and their families, community and youth. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military men and women veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. For more information, contact Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com
Feb. 19: Project Brave
Waunakee Project Brave, an afternoon of speakers, story-telling and inspirational music, will run from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Waunakee Village Center. It is aimed at breaking the stigma that surrounds mental health and substance abuse.