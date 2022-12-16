The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Dec. 16: Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Post on Hwy. 113 and W. River Road next to Taylor Liquor. Carry outs are welcomed. The post opens at 3 p.m. Orders can be placed by calling (608) 849-7480.
Dec. 17: Live Nativity
For 25 years, First Presbyterian Church has shared the majestic scene of Christ’s birth. The drive-through nativity, complete with cast members, carolers, bonfires with shepherds and sheep, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5—8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 Hwy. Q, myfpc.org. This is a free event, appropriate for all ages.
Dec. 18: Children’s Nativity Service
First Presbyterian Church invites all to attend, and children to participate, in a meaningful and fun re-creation of the Christmas story 4-5 p.m. Dec. 18. There are opportunities for kids to dress up in costume, sing, or have a speaking part as they choose, with treats afterward. Rehearsals are Sundays Dec. 4, 11, 18, from 9-9:50 a.m. upstairs at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 Hwy. Q, myfpc.org. If kids are interested in participating, email cschmeelk@myfpc.org.