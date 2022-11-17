The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Nov. 18: Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 18. A full bar available, and carry-outs are welcome. The Post is located at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store and opens at 3 p.m. To place an order, call (608) 849-7480.
Nov. 19: Out-with-the-old sale
An out-with-the-old sale at the Waunakee High School store will be Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. with merchandise sporting the old logos at discounted prices. The sale will be at Door 17, the “pyramid door,” and that will be the only door open those days.
Nov. 19: Library Craft Sale
The Friends of the Library Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19 with 50 vendors at the Waunakee Intermediate School, 6273 Woodland Dr.
Nov. 19: Thanksgiving Food Baskets
The Waunakee Ecumenical Board is sponsoring their annual Thanksgiving food basket distribution to needy families in Waunakee. Families are invited to help deliver Thanksgiving dinner food baskets to needy families in the Waunakee community Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at about 9 a.m. from the side of St. John’s School, 303 South St., at the driveway between the school and church. Volunteers will help put Thanksgiving food boxes in your vehicle and provide directions for delivering. Volunteers can spend 30 minutes or 2 hours.
Nov. 20 Thanksgiving Service
Friends and neighbors to participate in an All Faith Thanksgiving Service for God’s many blessings, sponsored by the Waunakee Ecumenical Board, on the Sunday before Thanksgiving Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 County Rd Q, Waunakee. For fellowship after the service, worshippers are asked to bring an uncut pie. Worshippers are invited to bring non-perishable food items to the service for the Waunakee Food Pantry.
Nov. 29: Jurassic World VR (Virtual Reality)
Experience Dinovember like never before with Virtual Reality at the Waunakee Public Library, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2-6 p.m. This VR Experience allows you to see what it feels like to be in the presence and close proximity of a living dinosaur. Limited to ages 11 and up. Under 18 must have a signed parental permission form.
Nov. 30: The Wisdom of Trauma Film Screening
Join in on the conversation at the Waunakee Public Library, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1 p.m. as we learn and understand more about trauma together. The film is about 90 minutes long with discussion afterwards.
Dec. 1: FFA Alumni Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Dec. 1: History of Gov. Nelson State Park
Before there was Gov. Nelson State Park, the land supported agriculture and summer vacations. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Don Sanford, author of “On Fourth Lake:A Social History of Lake Mendota” will present a history of the area, recalling when cows grazed the fields along Hwy. M and kids sang around the campfires on the shore of Lake Mendota. The talk will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Town of Westport Office Building, 5387 Mary Lake Rd.
Dec. 2: Light the Night Parade
The Light the Night with Santa Parade will be Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. with floats heading from the O’Malley Street to Main Street to Village Park and activities along the way.
Dec. 2: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a Fish Fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, on Friday, Dec. 2, with a drive-thru from 4:30-7 p.m.
Dec. 3: Visit with Santa
Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by the Waunakee Village Center to visit with little ones from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3.
Dec. 10: Giving Trees
Small red envelopes for Christmas Giving Trees are Waunakee churches’ gathering areas to collect monetary donations. The Waunakee Ecumenical Board will use these to purchase gift cards for families in Need. The red envelopes should be returned by Dec. 10. This year, WEB is supporting over 120 families through this annual program. WEB is a partnership of local churches, businesses, schools and social workers working together to benefit our community.
Dec. 11: Holiday Concert
The Waunakee Community Band’s Holiday Concert is Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in the High School Performing Arts Center. The program, with songs old and new, will feature the Holiday Choir under the direction of Kathy Bartling. An appearance of the “Man in Red” is expected. The audience will get a chance to sing some familiar Christmas songs. A reception will follow the concert. Singers who would like to be part of the Choir, can come to rehearsals on Tuesdays, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the High School Orchestra Room. Enter through Door 27.