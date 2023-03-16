The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
March 17: Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a fish fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, on Friday, March 17. The drive-thru serving will be from 4:30-7 p.m.
March 17: Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5-8 p.m. with a choice of baked or deep-fried cod, a large walleye filet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Full bar is available and carry outs are welcome. The post is at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Call (608) 849-7480 to place an order.
March 17: Board Game Day
Teens and preteens (grades 5-8) can come to the Waunakee Public Library Friday, March 17, from 2-4 p.m. to play board and card games, eat snacks, and relax before spring break starts.
March 20: WaunaFest meeting
Service club members and other volunteers with WaunaFest will meet at 7 p.m. March 20 at American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St.
March 21: Author Talk — ZOOM
Join the Waunakee Public Library as we chat with celebrity chef Jernard Wells about his newest cookbook “Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours.” Tuesday, March 21, 3 p.m. on Zoom
March 24: Perennials Sale
Orders for new perennial plants are due Friday, March 24. Deliver your order from to the library or mail it to Jim Elvekrog, Treasurer, 401 Doral Ct., Waunakee, WI 53597. Order forms can be found on the library website (waupl.org) or in the library lobby. Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the Waunakee Public Library.
March 26: Candidate forum
Two Waunakee Facebook groups will host a candidate forum for both the Waunakee Village Board, starting at 1 p.m., and the Waunakee Board of Education starting at 2 p.m., March 26. It will be at the Waunakee Village Center.
March 26: Lake Melvin Yacht Club
The Lake Melvin Yacht Club will meet Sunday, March 26, at 1 p.m. at Peg & Doc’s Sports Bar, 106 Dane St., Dane. Anyone interested in learning about the Lake Melvin Yacht Club is welcome. A meat raffle will follow the meeting at 1:30 p.m. with all proceeds donated to the Lake Melvin Yacht Club to help local families in need.
March 28: Birdhouse workshop
Registration is now open for the Waunakee school district’s birdhouse building workshop for kids and their parents or guardians. It will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Innovation Center. To register, visit the district’s website, https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/community/community-education.
March 29: Playground accessibility meeting
The Village of Waunakee Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Village Center, 333 S. Madison St., to review Waunakee playgrounds and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Community members are invited to share their playground accessibility preferences and priorities.
April 1: Easter Bunny visit
The Easter Bunny will be at Ripp Park with candy Saturday, April 1, from 9-11 a.m. Families can drive through the park to pick up Easter treat bags and snap a picture with the Easter Bunny during this morning courtesy of Waunakee Rotary, Village of Waunakee and the Village Center.
April 1: WEB Easter Basket delivery
Help is needed this year on the Saturday before Palm Sunday. The Waunakee Ecumenical Board along with community volunteers will build and deliver hundreds of Easter Baskets as a way of saying ‘Thank You’ to our senior church members. If you would like to help, we greatly need Volunteers to help deliver Easter Baskets at 9:30am Saturday April 1, 2023, Peace Lutheran Church, 701 S Century Avenue, Waunakee, WI 53597