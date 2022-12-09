The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Dec. 9: Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., will have sit-down fish fry in the dining room on Dec. 9, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carry outs are available. Cash or check only. The American Legion Auxiliary will have a fund raiser bake sale for the Waunakee Food Pantry.
Dec. 9: Movie, pizza night
Community area families are invited to eat pizza and watch “The Star” Christmas movie with FPC Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:45 p.m. in the upstairs Youth Room at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 Hwy. Q, myfpc.org. Friends, Pj’s, blankets, and stuffed friends are welcome. RSVP to cschmeelk@myfpc.org.
Dec. 10: Silent Auction
Community members can place bids on gift baskets and book sets for kids of all ages in the Waunakee Public Library’s silent auction until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. There is also an opportunity for young readers to put their name in for two raffle drawings at no cost. Bid early and then keep an eye on your bids! All proceeds will benefit the library.
Dec. 10: Cookie Walk
Crossroads United Methodist Church’s annual Cookiewalk is Saturday Dec. 10, from 8-11 a.m. There will be cookies and candy sold by the pound plus crafts for sale, with the proceeds going to missions. Masks are required (and provided) for self-service. Curb side pick-up is available.
Dec. 10: Author Talk
The Waunakee Public Library will host an online chat Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. with bestselling author Fredrik Backman on ZOOM to discuss his body of work, including his new novel, “The Winners,” the third installment of the “Beartown” series. Registration (on line or call) is required.
Dec. 10: Giving Trees
Small red envelopes for Christmas Giving Trees are Waunakee churches’ gathering areas to collect monetary donations. The Waunakee Ecumenical Board will use these to purchase gift cards for families in Need. The red envelopes should be returned by Dec. 10. This year, WEB is supporting over 120 families through this annual program. WEB is a partnership of local churches, businesses, schools and social workers working together to benefit our community.
Dec. 11: Holiday Concert
The Waunakee Community Band’s Holiday Concert is Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in the High School Performing Arts Center. The program, with songs old and new, will feature the Holiday Choir under the direction of Kathy Bartling. An appearance of the “Man in Red” is expected. The audience will get a chance to sing some familiar Christmas songs. A reception will follow the concert. Singers who would like to be part of the Choir, can come to rehearsals on Tuesdays, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the High School Orchestra Room. Enter through Door 27.
Dec. 12: Choir concert
Waunakee High School choirs will 100 years of music education in Waunakee schools when they present a Winter’s Night Choir Concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. It will highlight major events from the past century, such as the Depression, World War II and the Cold War, with composers and poets who created art in the ever-changing landscape. The choirs have collaborated with Madison and Waunakee area artists including Sonia Driskill on harp, Leonardo Arturo Quintero on classical guitar, Sam Robinson on percussion and Ellen Traeger on piano.
Dec. 14: Author Talk
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom program on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. to explore early-American history with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Nicole Eustace as she discusses her 2022 award winning book “Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America.”
Dec. 15: Painting evergreen, holly
The Waunakee Public Library will host a class on painting botanicals Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. with a focus on wintery snow-dusted evergreen branches with holly berries. The final product will be a collage. Kaitlin Walsh of Lyon Road Art is the instructor. Registration required.
Dec. 16: Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Post on Hwy. 113 and W. River Road next to Taylor Liquor. Carry outs are welcomed. The post opens at 3 p.m. Orders can be placed by calling (608) 849-7480.
Dec. 17: Live Nativity
For 25 years, First Presbyterian Church has shared the majestic scene of Christ’s birth. The drive-through nativity, complete with cast members, carolers, bonfires with shepherds and sheep, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5—8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 Hwy. Q, myfpc.org. This is a free event, appropriate for all ages.
Dec. 18: Children’s Nativity Service
First Presbyterian Church invites all to attend, and children to participate, in a meaningful and fun re-creation of the Christmas story 4-5 p.m. Dec. 18. There are opportunities for kids to dress up in costume, sing, or have a speaking part as they choose, with treats afterward. Rehearsals are Sundays Dec. 4, 11, 18, from 9-9:50 a.m. upstairs at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 Hwy. Q, myfpc.org. If kids are interested in participating, email cschmeelk@myfpc.org.