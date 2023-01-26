The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Jan. 27: Chinese New Year
The community is invited to celebrate the Chinese New Year from 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 27. Waunakee High School Chinese teacher Ziuping Zhu and Chinese students will ring in the Year of the Rabbit with games, a dumpling making presentation, music and poetry recited by the students and a Kung Fu and Lio dance by the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association.
Jan. 28: Meat Raffle
American Legion Post 481 will host a meat raffle from 1-4 p.m., along with a 50/50 drawing.
Jan. 29: Winter on the farm
Schumacher Farm County Park’s Winter on the Farm event begins at 1 p.m. at the park just east of Waunakee on Hwy. 19. It will feature activities such as a scavenger hunt, animal tracking clues, and snowshoeing with equipment provided by the Waunakee Village Center.
Jan. 29: KC Breakfast
The Knights of Columbus Council 6371 of Waunakee will host a pancake breakfast Jan. 29 at St. John’s School, 114 E. Third St from 8 a.m.-noon. The dine-in or carry-out breakfast will feature pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash brown patties, sausage links, sliced ham, juice, coffee and milk. The breakfast kicks off Catholic Schools Week at Saint John’s and will be followed by an open house.
Jan. 31: Author Talk
Join The Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. on ZOOM as we chat with Randall Munroe about his new book “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” The millions of readers around the world still have questions, and those questions are getting stranger.
Feb. 2: FFA Alumni
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Feb. 3: Wisconsin Singers
The Wisconsin Singers, a UW-Madison musical performance group with singing and dancing, will appear at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available by calling the box office at (608) 886-6801 or visiting www.wisconsinsingers.com./waunakee. Tickets can also be bought at Ace Hardware, the Waunakee Senior Center, and the Waunakee High School Office.
Feb. 3: Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will serve a fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd. in Dane, on Friday, Feb. 3. The drive-thru will run from 4:30-7 p.m.
Feb. 4: Saturday Social
Get to know your neighbors at our Saturday Social! Join the Waunakee Public Library on the first Saturday of the month at 9:45 a.m. to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. Complimentary coffee/tea and donuts.
Feb. 7: Candidate forum
The Waunakee Tribune and the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for the Waunakee trustee candidates running in the Feb. 21 primary election. It will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Rex’s Innkeeper. The moderator will be from the League of Women Voters Dane County.
Feb. 10: Sweetheart Dance
Waunakee Special Olympics will host the Sweetheart Dance (formerly Father Daughter Dance) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the high school commons. To register, visit the district website, www.waunakee.k12.wi.us access the Community Education tae or the Waunakee RevTrak Sweetheart Dance. Online registration is ongoing but tickets can also be purchased at the door. The dance includes a photo and frame, ice cream sundae and beverage and more. Anyone with questions can contact Lynn Braun, rlbraun@tds.net at (608) 849-9212 or Denise Ziegler at 4ziggys@tds.net or (608) 576-8015.
Feb. 10: Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish in Ashton will serve a buffet style Friday Fish Fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the school hall in Ashton. Carry-outs are available.
Feb. 11: Mental Fitness 4 Teens
A teen retreat to learn mental health skills is set for Feb. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To register, visit mentalfitness4teens.com or contact Alyson Schaefer at alypschaefer@icloud.com.
Feb. 14: Bingo Night
Saint Mary of the Lake Bingo Night is Tuesday, Feb. 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game. There will be a 50-50 raffle during intermission. The next two bingo nights are March 14 and April 11. Saint Mary of the Lake is located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy M. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, or call 849-5121, ext. 136.
Feb. 16: Listening Session
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner and Administrator Todd Schmidt will host a listening session at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Waunakee Village Hall. Residents are welcome to chat about village related issues at that time. It can also be accessed via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83495446604.
Feb. 19: Project Brave
Waunakee Project Brave, an afternoon of speakers, story-telling and inspirational music, will run from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Waunakee Village Center. It is aimed at breaking the stigma that surrounds mental health and substance abuse.