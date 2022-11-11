The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Nov. 11: Roller Skating
The Knights of Columbus Roller Skating event is Friday, Nov. 11, from 6:30-830 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic School. The fee is $2 and all are welcome. Skaters can bring their own equipment or skates can be rented for $1. Concessions will be available.
Nov. 11: Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee will have sit-down fish fry inside the dining room on Nov. 11, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carry-outs are available. Cash or check only.
Nov. 12: Community Art Swap
The community can bring new or gently used art supplies (paint, yarn, canvases, jewelry making supplies, etc.) to the Waunakee Public Library on Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-noon and swap them for something new. The library is accepting donations of all art supplies leading up to the event. Reach out to Courtney at (608) 850-2533 if you have additional questions.
Nov. 14: Cooking with Huma
Huma will be at the Waunakee Public Library on Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. to cook a delicious meal of Mediterranean chicken and lime basmati rice. Registration is required as spots are limited.
Nov. 17: Legion, Auxiliary meeting
American Legion Post 360, and Auxiliary Unit 360, 417 E. Main St., will hold a monthly meeting on Thursday Nov. 17. A dinner for Veterans will be prepared by the Auxiliary. with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.. Following the dinner there will be separate meetings. RSVP for dinner Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Commander Dave Barman (608) 219-5883 or dabarman@tds.net
Nov. 17: LinkedIn 101—ZOOM
The Waunakee Public Library and Nikki Ryberg, Digital Career Strategist will lead a program on ZOOM on Thursday, Nov. 17, at noon. Learn more about LinkedIn and how you can use it for networking, business development and a job search.
Nov. 17: Vegan cooking demo
A program at Waunakee Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. will feature Chef James Bloodsaw of Justveggiez, Robert Pierce of Madison’s Southside Farmer’s Market and Neighborhood Food Solutions. Chef James will begin with a vegan cooking demonstration using fresh ingredients from Mr. Pierce’s farm.
Nov. 19: Out-with-the-old sale
An out-with-the-old sale at the Waunakee High School store will be Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. with merchandise sporting the old logos at discounted prices. The sale will be at Door 17, the “pyramid door,” and that will be the only door open those days.
Nov. 19: Library Craft Sale
The Friends of the Library Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19 with 50 vendors at the Waunakee Intermediate School, 6273 Woodland Dr.