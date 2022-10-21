The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Oct 21: Post 481 Westport Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. to support local veteran programs. Carry-outs available. The Post is at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. It opens at 3 p.m. To place an order, call 608-849-7480.
Oct. 21: St. Peter Fish Fry
St. Peter Church will serve a fish fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the school hall. Carry-outs are available.
Oct. 24: Author Visit, John Hildebrand
On Monday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m., author John Hildebrand will discuss his 800-mile journey navigating a circular path through numerous beautiful rivers of Wisconsin,. while learning about our rural communities, some thriving, some not. But all have a jewel to preserve, which he shares in his book—“Long Way Round: Thru the Heartland by River” and introduces individuals struggling to keep their communities afloat.
Oct. 25: The Diamond Eye: Author Talk
The Waunakee Public Library will host historical fiction writer Kate Quinn as she discusses her newest release, “The Diamond Eye”, and her other works on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on ZOOM at 6 p.m. Quinn is the author of several New York Times bestsellers, including “The Alice Network”, “The Huntress,” and “The Rose Code.” Quinn’s latest book offers an unforgettable World War II tale of a quiet bookworm who becomes history’s deadliest female sniper. Based on a true story.
Oct. 25: Housing in Dane County—ZOOM
Learn about evictions in Dane County currently and why evictions will likely increase dramatically, what real affordable housing looks like, and affordable housing shortages in Dane County. The presentation will also address ways individuals can help. The program will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 ZOOM with the Waunakee Public Library.
Oct. 26: Halloween in the Halls
The National Honor Society at Waunakee High School will again offer a safe, fun and weather-proof trick-or-treating event at the school from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Children must be accompanied by their parents. families are asked to use the main entrance. The event is sponsored by the American Legion Post 360 and Waunakee Community High School student organizations.
Oct. 27: Friends of the Library meeting
Plan to attend the next meeting and sign up to volunteer at the Nov. 19 Holiday Craft Fair and learn about some new “fun” raisers planned. The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Community Hall at the library. Email jelvekrog@gmail.com for more information. Prior to the meeting, at 6 p.m., village personnel will share information regarding the new pool which will be one of the referenda items on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Oct. 29: National Drug Take Back Day
National Drug Take Back Day will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Waunakee Police Station. Area residents can drop off unused prescription and over-the-counter drugs for safe disposal.