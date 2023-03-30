The Easter Bunny will be at Ripp Park with candy Saturday, April 1, from 9-11 a.m. Families can drive through the park to pick up Easter treat bags and snap a picture with the Easter Bunny during this morning courtesy of Waunakee Rotary, Village of Waunakee and the Village Center.
April 1: Trinity Irish Dancers
Back by popular demand, theTrinity Irish Dancers return to The Waunakee Public Library Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m. to demonstrate their skills and passion for the Irish jig.
April 1: WEB Easter Basket delivery
Help is needed this year on the Saturday before Palm Sunday. The Waunakee Ecumenical Board along with community volunteers will build and deliver hundreds of Easter Baskets as a way of saying ‘Thank You’ to our senior church members. If you would like to help, we greatly need Volunteers to help deliver Easter Baskets at 9:30 a.m. Saturday April 1, Peace Lutheran Church, 701 S Century Avenue, Waunakee, WI 53597
April 6: FFA Alumni
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
April 11: Candle box workshop
Registration for the Laser Cut Candle Box Workshop at the Waunakee High School Innovation Center is now open. High school instructors Jeff Willauer and Kayla Proctor will show participants how to use illustration software and the laser engraver to create a laser cut candle box. The workshop will be from 6-9 p.m. April 11 and is open to adults ages 18 and older. Visit the district’s website, https://waunakee.revtrak.net/ to register for this Community Education Department program.
April 11: IDEA meeting
Waunakee community members are invited to come connect with others who believe in inclusion, diversity, equity, and access. A meeting with with the Waunakee IDEA has been set so new partners can get to know one another, help define the organization’s shared vision, and find ways to plug into upcoming projects — or propose your own. It will be at the Waunakee Public Library at 6 p.m. on April 11.
April 12: Hot Topics in Prevention
Learn from our panel of experts what trends we are seeing in the spaces of alcohol, drugs, and mental health in Waunakee at the Waunakee Public Library, Wednesday, April 12, at 1 p.m. Panelists include Alyson Schaefer of Mental Fitness 4 Teens, WCHS School Liaison Officer Mitch Flora, and Ryan Sheahan of Public Health Madison Dane County. Presented by Waunakee Community Cares Coalition.