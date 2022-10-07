The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Oct. 7: Red Cross Blood DriveThe Waunakee Ecumenical Board is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Oct. 7, from noon to 5 p.m, at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 County Rd Q. For an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: Waunakee.
Oct. 7: Blessed Trinity Fish FryBlessed Trinity Parish will host its first drive-thru fish fry of the season at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane on Oct. 7. Serving will be from 4:30- 7 .p.m. Visit the website, btcatholic.us. for details.
Oct. 8: Post 481—Westport meat raffleAmerican Legion Post 481 will host a meat raffle from 1-3 p.m., along with a 50/50 raffle. at the post located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Oct. 9: Post 481—Westport BreakfastAmerican Legion Post 481 will serve a breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon during the Packer game, with scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, toast and coffee. The Post is River Road and Hwy.113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Oct. 11: Transforming Metal WorkshopJoin the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. as members of the Wisconsin Metalsmiths demonstrate techniques and skills, and teachhow to produce wearable items or useful objects of art. Try your hand at transforming sheets of metal into something special. Walk away from the workshop with something that is uniquely yours! Please register on our web site.
Oct. 13: American Legion monthly meetingAmerican Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout, bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. A bin will collect donations for Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
Oct. 13: Not Nice: Stop People Pleasing—ZOOMThe Waunakee Public Library invites the community on Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. for a talk with Dr. Aziz Gazipura, one of the world’s leading experts on social confidence. He will discuss how to stop being too nice and worrying about what others might think.
Oct. 14: American Legion Fish FryAmerican Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will have sit-down fish fry inside the dining room on Oct. 14, from 4:30-7:30 pm. Carry-outs are available. A bin will be available to collect items needed for the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection: Toilet paper, toiletries cleaning products, gift cards or checks made payable to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
Oct. 15: Great Pumpkin Smash DashThe Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s 5k fun run, the Great Pumpkin Smash Dash, will be Oct. 15 starting at the Lone Girl Brewing Co. For information, visit the WNC website, waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org.
Oct. 16: St. Mary’s Country FairSt. Mary of the Lake Parish will hold its 61th Annual Country Fair on Sunday, Oct. 16. Their world-famous fruitcakes will be for sale and a roast beef dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be cash and basket raffles and a bake sale. Located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee. Contact the parish office with questions at (608) 849-5121 x136
Oct. 16: Food for KidzThe Food for Kidz 17th annual event is Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Waunakee High School Commons. The goal is to package more than 200,000 meals for hungry children and their families. Meals will be shipped to help feed Ukrainian refugees and also distributed free to local food pantries. On thousand volunteers are needed to help make the meals; signup on the website for a 1.5 hour shift. (Waunakeefoodforkidz.org. For more info, call Mick and Jeamie Holm at 695-9599.
Oct. 17: WaunaFest Board meetingThe WaunaFest Board meeting os Oct. 177 p.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St. The purpose of the WaunaFest Board, Inc. All who are interested and would like to participate are welcome to come to the meeting. For more information contact Jim Pingel at (319) 493-1502 or jimp@soundavv.com
Oct. 17: 100 years of music in the schoolsJoin us on Monday, October 17 from 6:30 pm to 8 p.m. in the Waunakee High School Commons to celebrate 100 years of music in the Waunakee School district. There will be a cabaret style concert featuring live music by the music faculty, music retirees, and former student musicians. There will be information on how to continue to support music in Waunakee through the Music Booster Fruit Fundraiser, the Grand Piano fundraising campaign and future music events.
Oct. 18: Where The Children Take UsJoin the Waunakee Public Library, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. on ZOOM, in conversation with popular CNN Anchor, Zain E. Asher, as she discusses her moving and inspiring memoir “Where the Children Take Us,” which tells the story of her mother’s harrowing fight to raise four children as a widowed immigrant in South London. There is tragedy in this tale, but it is not a tragedy.
Oct. 21: St. Peter Fish FrySt. Peter Church will serve a fish fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the school hall. Carry-outs are available.