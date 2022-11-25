The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Nov. 29: Jurassic World VR (Virtual Reality)
Experience Dinovember like never before with Virtual Reality at the Waunakee Public Library, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2-6 p.m. This VR Experience allows you to see what it feels like to be in the presence and close proximity of a living dinosaur. Limited to ages 11 and up. Under 18 must have a signed parental permission form.
Nov. 30: The Wisdom of Trauma Film Screening
Join in on the conversation at the Waunakee Public Library, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1 p.m. as we learn and understand more about trauma and how it show up in the form of addiction, mental health and other ways. The film is about 90 minutes long with discussion afterwards.
Dec. 1: FFA Alumni Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Dec. 1: History of Gov. Nelson State Park
Before there was Gov. Nelson State Park, the land supported agriculture and summer vacations. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Don Sanford, author of “On Fourth Lake:A Social History of Lake Mendota” will present a history of the area, recalling when cows grazed the fields along Hwy. M and kids sang around the campfires on the shore of Lake Mendota. The talk will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Town of Westport Office Building, 5387 Mary Lake Rd.
Dec. 2: Light the Night Parade
The Light the Night with Santa Parade will be Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. with floats heading from the O’Malley Street to Main Street to Village Park and activities along the way.
Dec. 2: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a Fish Fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, on Friday, Dec. 2, with a drive-thru from 4:30-7 p.m.
Dec. 3: Visit with Santa
Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by the Waunakee Village Center to visit with little ones from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3.
Dec. 6: Author Talk
The Waunakee Public Library will host author Geraldine Brooks on Zoom Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. for a virtual chat with the highly-acclaimed and award winning novelist about her most recent New York Times Bestselling novel “Horse.” Brooks braids a sweeping story of spirit, obsession, and injustice across American history.
Dec. 7: Post High School Planning
A meeting is set for all juniors and their parents on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Performing Arts Center to help with the post high school planning process. It will include expert representatives from UW System Schools, Madison Area Technical College, Wisconsin Independent and Private Colleges, a representative from UW-Madison, as well as an expert in apprenticeships. This portion of the presentation, as well as the handouts, are beneficial as students and families explore post high school education. Anyone with questions about this meeting can contact the high school counseling office at (608) 849-2115
Dec. 10: Giving Trees
Small red envelopes for Christmas Giving Trees are Waunakee churches’ gathering areas to collect monetary donations. The Waunakee Ecumenical Board will use these to purchase gift cards for families in Need. The red envelopes should be returned by Dec. 10. This year, WEB is supporting over 120 families through this annual program. WEB is a partnership of local churches, businesses, schools and social workers working together to benefit our community.
Dec. 11: Holiday Concert
The Waunakee Community Band’s Holiday Concert is Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in the High School Performing Arts Center. The program, with songs old and new, will feature the Holiday Choir under the direction of Kathy Bartling. An appearance of the “Man in Red” is expected. The audience will get a chance to sing some familiar Christmas songs. A reception will follow the concert. Singers who would like to be part of the Choir, can come to rehearsals on Tuesdays, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the High School Orchestra Room. Enter through Door 27.
Dec. 12: Choir concert
Waunakee High School choirs will 100 years of music education in Waunakee schools when they present a Winter’s Night Choir Concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. It will highlight major events from the past century, such as the Depression, World War II and the Cold War, with composers and poets who created art in the ever-changing landscape. The choirs have collaborated with Madison and Waunakee area artists including Sonia Driskill on harp, Leonardo Arturo Quintero on classical guitar, Sam Robinson on percussion and Ellen Traeger on piano.