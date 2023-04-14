The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
April 14: Free COVID-19 vaccines
Free COVID-19 Vaccines (1st, 2nd, or booster doses), will be available Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m.-noon at Waunakee Senior Center, 333 S Madison St., Waunakee, on walk in basis — no appointments. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax are available while supplies last. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17-year-olds need a parent or guardian present.
April 19: Mental Health Journey
Join the Waunakee Public Library and Tim Decorah, teacher and coach in the Waunakee School District for the last 28 years. Tim will talk about his anxiety and adversities through childhood that ultimately lead to battling anxiety as an adult. Wednesday, April 19, 6:30 p.m.
April 20-21: Babysitting Class
The Waunakee Community School District’s Community Education Department will offer a babysitting class for ages 11 and older April 20 & 21. To register, visit the district’s website, https://waunakee.revtrak.net/
April 23: Community Awards Banquet
The Annual Waunakee Community Awards Dinner sponsored by the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce will be on Sunday, April 23, at Rex’s Innkeeper. Check in and cocktails will begin at 4 p.m. followed by a dinner buffet, program, and awards at 5 p.m. The community is welcome to attend. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased from the Chamber by calling (608) 849-5977 or email office@waunakeechamber.com. The awards show appreciation for the work that volunteers do in Waunakee. Special awards are also given to various organizations and businesses that make a difference.
April 24: Author Visit
The Waunakee Public Library will present 50 Years in the Bleachers—What Modern Sports Parents Can Learn From a Title IX Pioneer, about the evolution of youth sports, told through author Christine Hawkinson’s experiences as a Title IX pioneer, coach’s daughter, coach’s wife, and sports parent. It will be at the library Monday, April 24, 6:30 p.m.
April 27: Friends of the Library
The Friends will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 27 in Community Hall at the library on Thursday, April 27. The agenda includes updates on our recent fundraisers (Pi Day Sale and New Perennials Sale). New business will include discussing requests from the library and future social/fundraising activities. Members are asked to bring a friend.
May 2: Boating safety class
The Madison Sail and Power Squadron will lead a boating safety course on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. May 2-May 18 at the Waunakee Village Center. Registration is required and can be completed at www.waunakee.com/recreation or by calling (608) 850-5992.
May 2: Jewelry workshop
Registration is underway for The Waunakee High School Innovation Center’s laser cut jewelry workshop. It will run from 6-8 p.m. May 2. The workshop is for all ages, but participants 16 and younger will need to be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. To register visit the district’s website, https://waunakee.revtrak.net/
May 6: Derby for baseball
The Waunakee Baseball Boosters’ Kentucky Derby fundraiser will be Saturday, May 6, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lone Girl Brewing Company. The cost is $100 per person and includes food and beverages.