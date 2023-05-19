The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
May 19: Fish FryAmerican Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve a fish and shrimp dinner from 5-8 p.m. The post is located at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. It opens at 3 p.m. Call (608) 849-7480 to order carry-out dinners.
May 19: Cop on a RooftopRepresentatives from the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin will be at Dunkin’ in Waunakee participating in the Cop on Rooftop to collect money for Special Olympics programming in Wisconsin. Dunkin’ guests who donate to Cop on a Rooftop will receive a coupon for a free donut.
May 20: Author Talk ZOOMJoin the Waunakee Public Library and New York Times Bestselling YA Author Courtney Summers on ZOOM on Saturday, May 20, 1 p.m. Visit the library’s website for the link.
May 20: Open houseThe Waunakee Food Pantry would like to invite the community at large for a drop-in open house to see their new location. It will be on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m.-noon with a ribbon cutting ceremony to end the event at noon. The new address is 710 South St, Suite A, or the lower level of the building. For any questions email info@waunakeefoodpantry.org
May 29: Memorial Day eventsAmerican Legion Post 360 conduct ceremonies for the departed veterans at the following cemeteries: 8 a.m., Union Cemetery in Vienna, Hwy 113; 8:20 a,m, Kolman Cemetery, West Woodland Drive; 8:40 a.m. Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley Road; 9 a.m. St John’s Cemeter; 9:20 a.m., St Mary’s Cemetery. Afterwards, the Memorial Program starts off with parade at 10:30 a.m. at the Fire Station on O’Malley Street then to Main Street. The Color Guard leads the parade to the American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St. At 11 a.m., the program includes Pledge of Allegiance, Prayer, and Eulogy (Chaplain Post 360), Laying of Wreath, Roll call of our deceased Veterans, Prayer, Salute to our departed Comrades and Taps. Following the service, American Legion will provide hotdogs and chips; bring a dish to pass.
June 1: Community Band ConcertThe Waunakee Community Band will present its first concert of the 2023 summer season on June 1 at 7 p.m. at the Gazebo in Village Park. The Waunakee Music Boosters will have an ice cream social available. Bring a chair or a blanket to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. The next Community Band concert will on Thursday, June 15.