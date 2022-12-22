The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Jan. 7: Author Talk
The Waunakee Public Library on ZOOM will present for an action-packed conversation with Namina Forna, New York Times bestselling author of “The Gilded Ones” series in a discussion about her second installment in the series, “The Merciless Ones.” The event is on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m.
Jan. 12: Legion Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a lunch at 6pm. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Commander, Commander Dave Barman (608) 219-5883 or dabarman@tds.net
Jan. 13: Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will serve a fish fry on Jan. 13 from 4:30-7:30 pm. Carry-outs are available. Cash or check only. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, apple sauce, cookies and coffee, milk, and water. Drinks are available from the bar from 4-10 pm. Fish Fry gift certificates are available.