The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Oct. 14: American Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will have sit-down fish fry inside the dining room on Oct. 14, from 4:30-7:30 pm. Carry-outs are available. A bin will be available to collect items needed for the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection: Toilet paper, toiletries cleaning products, gift cards or checks made payable to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
Oct. 15: Great Pumpkin Smash Dash
The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s 5k fun run, the Great Pumpkin Smash Dash, will be Oct. 15 starting at the Lone Girl Brewing Co. For information, visit the WNC website, waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org.
Oct. 16: St. Mary’s Country Fair
St. Mary of the Lake Parish will hold its 61st Annual Country Fair on Sunday, Oct. 16. Their world-famous fruitcakes will be for sale and a roast beef dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be cash and basket raffles and a bake sale. Located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee. Contact the parish office with questions at (608) 849-5121 x136
Oct. 16: Food for Kidz
The Food for Kidz 17th annual event is Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Waunakee High School Commons. The goal is to package more than 200,000 meals for hungry children and their families. Meals will be shipped to help feed Ukrainian refugees and also distributed free to local food pantries. On thousand volunteers are needed to help make the meals; signup on the website for a 1.5 hour shift. (Waunakeefoodforkidz.org. For more info, call Mick and Jeamie Holm at 695-9599.
Oct. 17: WaunaFest Board meeting
The WaunaFest Board meeting os Oct. 177 p.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St. The purpose of the WaunaFest Board, Inc. All who are interested and would like to participate are welcome to come to the meeting. For more information contact Jim Pingel at (319) 493-1502 or jimp@soundavv.com
Oct. 17: 100 years of music in the schools
Join us on Monday, October 17 from 6:30 pm to 8 p.m. in the Waunakee High School Commons to celebrate 100 years of music in the Waunakee School district. There will be a cabaret style concert featuring live music by the music faculty, music retirees, and former student musicians. There will be information on how to continue to support music in Waunakee through the Music Booster Fruit Fundraiser, the Grand Piano fundraising campaign and future music events.
Oct. 18: Where The Children Take Us
Join the Waunakee Public Library, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. on ZOOM, in conversation with popular CNN Anchor, Zain E. Asher, as she discusses her moving and inspiring memoir “Where the Children Take Us,” which tells the story of her mother’s harrowing fight to raise four children as a widowed immigrant in South London. There is tragedy in this tale, but it is not a tragedy.
Oct. 20: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
This free clinic takes place at the Waunakee Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 20, 3-6 p.m. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Primary or bivalent booster doses.
Oct 21: Post 481 Westport Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. to support local veteran programs. Carry-outs available. The Post is at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. It opens at 3 p.m. To place an order, call 608-849-7480.
Oct. 21: St. Peter Fish Fry
St. Peter Church will serve a fish fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the school hall. Carry-outs are available.
Oct. 26: Halloween in the Halls
The National Honor Society at Waunakee High School will again offer a safe, fun and weather-proof trick-or-treating event at the school from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Children must be accompanied by their parents. families are asked to use the main entrance. The event is sponsored by the American Legion Post 360 and Waunakee Community High School student organizations.
Oct. 27: Friends of the Library meeting
Plan to attend the next meeting and sign up to volunteer at the Nov. 19 Holiday Craft Fair and learn about some new “fun” raisers planned. The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Community Hall at the library. Email jelvekrog@gmail.com for more information. Prior to the meeting, at 6 p.m., village personnel will share information regarding the new pool which will be one of the referenda items on the Nov. 8 ballot.