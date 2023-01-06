The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Jan. 7: Author TalkThe Waunakee Public Library on ZOOM will present for an action-packed conversation with Namina Forna, New York Times bestselling author of “The Gilded Ones” series in a discussion about her second installment in the series, “The Merciless Ones.” The event is on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m.
Jan. 12: COVID-19 vaccine clinicThe Waunakee Public Library, in conjunction with the Public Health Madison Dane County, will provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Jan. 12, 3-6 p.m. No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies lasts. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Primary or bivalent booster doses available.
Jan. 12: Legion Post 360 meetingAmerican Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a lunch at 6pm. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Commander, Commander Dave Barman (608) 219-5883 or dabarman@tds.net
Jan. 13: RollerskatingThe Knights of Columbus will host rollerskating on Friday, Jan. 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic School. Admission is $2 and all are welcome. Families can bring their own skates/blades or rent a pair for a $1. Concessions will be available.
Jan. 13: Legion Fish FryAmerican Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will serve a fish fry on Jan. 13 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carry-outs are available. Cash or check only. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, apple sauce, cookies and coffee, milk, and water. Drinks are available from the bar from 4-10 p.m. Fish Fry gift certificates are available.
Jan. 19: Legion Auxiliary meetingWaunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Post, 417 E. Main St. A social time at 5:30 p.m. and potluck meal will precede the meeting. Meat will be provided, and all are asked to bring a dish to pass and your table setting. The Auxiliary will collect items for the V&R (VA Medical Center), including new reading glasses (all strengths), rechargeable portable FM headphones earmuff type, Visa Gift cards, Kwik Trip gas cards, neck Pillows, large print word search and Suduko books, ball point Pens and men’s underwear . For more information, Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com