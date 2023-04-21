The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
April 23: Community Awards Banquet
The Annual Waunakee Community Awards Dinner sponsored by the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce will be on Sunday, April 23, at Rex’s Innkeeper. Check in and cocktails will begin at 4 p.m. followed by a dinner buffet, program, and awards at 5 p.m. The community is welcome to attend. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased from the Chamber by calling (608) 849-5977 or email office@waunakeechamber.com. The awards show appreciation for the work that volunteers do in Waunakee. Special awards are also given to various organizations and businesses that make a difference.
April 24: Author Visit
The Waunakee Public Library will present 50 Years in the Bleachers—What Modern Sports Parents Can Learn From a Title IX Pioneer, about the evolution of youth sports, told through author Christine Hawkinson’s experiences as a Title IX pioneer, coach’s daughter, coach’s wife, and sports parent. It will be at the library Monday, April 24, 6:30 p.m.
April 25: Building Connections Book Club
Community members are welcome to join the Building Connections Book Club for light snacks and a discussion of George M. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” at The Waunakee Public Library Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m.
April 26: Strong Mind, Strong Body
Learn the best strategies to support yourself and those around you. Registered dietitian Sean Casey and WCCC Project Coordinator Dr. Michelle McGrath will discuss nutrition, peak performance, and mental health strategies to achieve a strong mind, strong body, strong you! Presented by Waunakee Community Cares Coalition at the Waunakee Public Library Wednesday, April 26, 6:30 p.m.
April 27: Waun-A-Cure fundraiser
The final Wine Appreciation and Sips and Samples Waun-A-Cure fundraiser in support of Diane Anderson’s Waunakee Relay for Life Team is on April 27 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper with a raffle, auction appetizer and a beverage tasting. For information, email pdandersfam5@charter.net.
April 27: Author Talk
The Waunakee Public Library will host an hour online with New York Times bestselling author William Kent Krueger April 27 at 7 p.m. as Kent discusses his newest book in the Cork O’Connor series, “Fox Creek” and his other works.
April 27: Friends of the Library
The Friends will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 27 in Community Hall at the library on Thursday, April 27. The agenda includes updates on our recent fundraisers (Pi Day Sale and New Perennials Sale). New business will include discussing requests from the library and future social/fundraising activities. Members are asked to bring a friend.
May 2: Boating safety class
The Madison Sail and Power Squadron will lead a boating safety course on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. May 2-May 18 at the Waunakee Village Center. Registration is required and can be completed at www.waunakee.com/recreation or by calling (608) 850-5992.
May 2: Jewelry workshop
Registration is underway for The Waunakee High School Innovation Center’s laser cut jewelry workshop. It will run from 6-8 p.m. May 2. The workshop is for all ages, but participants 16 and younger will need to be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. To register visit the district’s website, https://waunakee.revtrak.net/
May 4: Sound of Music
Waunakee High School will present “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. May 4, 5 and 6 at the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at Waunakee.booktix.com or by calling (608) 849-2100 ext. 2801.
May 5: Perennial order pick-up
Gardeners who ordered perennial plants through the Waunakee Public Library Friends of the Library can pick them up from 10 a.m.-noon May 5 at 401 Doral Court. If an alternative arrangement is needed, email jelvekrog@gmail.com.
May 6: Derby for baseball
The Waunakee Baseball Boosters’ Kentucky Derby fundraiser will be Saturday, May 6, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lone Girl Brewing Company. The cost is $100 per person and includes food and beverages.
May 7: Accordions
The 44th Rudi Burkhalter Accordion Jamboree will begin at 11 a.m. May 7 at Rex’s Innkeeper, 301 N. Century Avenue. For more information, contact Duane Master@gitis.com or call (608) 257-3133.
May 20: Open house
The Waunakee Food Pantry would like to invite the community at large for a drop-in open house to see their new location. It will be on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m.-noon with a ribbon cutting ceremony to end the event at noon. The new address is 710 South Street Suite A or the lower level of the building. For any questions email info@waunakeefoodpantry.org