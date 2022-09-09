The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Sept. 9-10: Dane Oktoberfest
The Lake Melvin Yacht Club will host Oktoberfest on Friday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Bert Deans Park, 120 Railroad St., Dane. There will be co-ed softball tournament, raffles, silent auction, food and beverages. On Saturday there will be children’s games and activities, and a bags tournament. The event is the main fundraiser for the Lake Melvin Yacht Club, a non-profit that raises money for local families in need in the Dane, Lodi and Waunakee area.
Sept. 10: Post 481 Auxiliary annual marathon
American Legion Post 481 Waunakee Auxiliary annual .01K marathon is Sept. 10 starting at noon with the race at 3 p.m. Race entry is $10, T-shirt is $25, and food is $9, or all three for $32. Music by Hawkeye. Proceeds go to Wisconsin veterans programs. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s liquor Store.
Sept. 11: FPC’s Fall Programs
FPC programs begin at First Presbyterian Church, including Sunday School for all ages 9-9:50 a.m. An open House style first day for pre-6th grade will offer a chance for parents and children to stop in, meet teachers, learn more about the program and where things are. Worship service is 10-11 a.m. with Kingdom Kids for ages 3-K available during service. Back to School Blessing during 10 a.m. service Sunday, Sept. 11 for anyone going back to school this fall. Visit First Presbyterian Church website at myfpc.org for more details and to register for children’s programs. Questions? Contact Director of Children’s Ministry Patricia Coley at pcoley@myfpc.org or (608) 949-9456.
Sept. 11: Heritage Fest
Schumacher Farm Park will host its Heritage Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 11. The event will feature hands-on activities representing farm life from the 1920s and 1930s, along with an outdoor aluminum pouring demonstration. To register for the aluminum casting workshop, visit www.felionstudios.com/workshops.
Sept. 11: Pancakes and Planes
The community is invited to celebrate one of America’s great freedoms, “the Freedom of Flight” at the Waunakee Airport’s Community breakfast held on Sunday, Sept. 11, sponsored by the Waunakee Airport & Pilots Association. This fun-filled Waunakee tradition runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon with a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage, beverages and more. Airplane rides (weather permitting) with a view of the Madison area will be available with a suggested donation of $45 per person. Other attractions will include displays of aircraft, vintage cars and motorcycles as well as face painting and a bounce house. Everyone is invited and encouraged to join us and share the pilots’ love of aviation. The airport is celebrating its 76th year.
Sept. 13: A Colorful Tour of the Emerald Isle
This fun and informative pictorial presentation at the Waunakee Public Library, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. will show some of the key points of Irish culture, both past and present. Of course, no Irish discourse would be complete without visiting a few pubs to tilt a Guinness along the way!
Sept. 14: FPC Youth Group
FPC’s Youth Group begins from 7-8 p.m. in the upstairs youth space. All 7-12 grade students are welcome to participate. Questions? Contact Director of Student Ministry Ezrah Schmeelk at eschmeelk@myfpc.org or (608) 949-9456.
Sept. 14: Rock Your Resume! — Zoom
Join Nikki Ryberg, Certified Professional Resume Writer, and the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at noon. This workshop will help you create a results-oriented resume no matter your background or experiences.
Sept. 15: Legion Auxiliary meeting, shower
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse, 417 E. Main St. A social time at 5:30 p.m. followed by a potluck meal will precede the meeting. Hot ham and turkey will be provided; all attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. The unit will hold its 7th annual baby shower for the Middleton Veterans Hospital where women veterans need essential baby items, such as diaper rash cream, new diaper bags, baby clothes newborn and 0-6 months, newborn nail clipper sets and more. For more information, contact Shirley Kubiak at (608) 334-1481.
Sept. 15: Vaccine Clinic
The Waunakee Public Library will partner with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sept. 15 from 2 5 p.m. No appointments is needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson available while supplies last. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. 1st, 2nd, or booster doses.
Sept. 16: Post 481 — Westport Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry from 5-8 p.m. with deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp or shrimp scampi. Choose baked potato or French fries, dinner include coleslaw, beans, bread, steamed vegetables and cookie. A full bar is available. The post is located at West River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are served for dine in or carry-out. To order, call (608) 849-7480 starting at 3 p.m.
Sept. 16: Youth Football Tailgate
The Waunakee Touchdown Club will host their annual tailgate for all youth football players on Friday, September 16th from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. The tailgate will be held next to the entrance of Warrior Stadium. Come enjoy great food and fun prior to the game!
Sept. 18: IDEA Snack and Chat
The community is invited to join the Waunakee IDEA group to snack and chat on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1-4 p.m. at Centennial Park, 901 S Holiday Drive, Waunakee. The Waunakee IDEA promotes inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility (IDEA) through community engagement. This is a family friendly event with snacks, games and icebreakers.
Sept. 19: WaunaFest Board meeting
The WaunaFest Board will hold its regular meeting on Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at Waun-A-Bowl, 301 South Century Ave. The purpose of the WaunaFest Board, Inc. is to promote, organize, and execute all matters related to WaunaFest. The purpose of the WaunaFest is to promote goodwill for the community, to benefit the people of the community, and to contribute to the wellbeing of the people of the community. All who are interested and would like to participate are welcome to come to the meeting. If you want to help and be part of an organization that gives back to the community, please come to the meeting. We are looking for a Second Vice President who assist the President and First Vice President. They preside at meetings in absence of the President and First Vice President. Also is a member of the Nominating Committee, Chair the Bylaws Committee and serve on committees assigned by President. Also looking for someone to take over the softball tournament. For more information contact Jim Pingel at (319) 493-1502 or jimp@soundavv.com
Sept. 20: Simon Winchester Author Talk
Join the Waunakee Public Library on Zoon on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. for a conversation with prolific British-American writer, journalist, and consummate adventurer Simon Winchester. This talk will cover many aspects of his work across myriad fields of history, technology, and geology as well as the author’s personal expeditions, including his path to becoming the acclaimed.