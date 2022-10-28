The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Oct. 29: National Drug Take Back Day
National Drug Take Back Day will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Waunakee Police Station. Area residents can drop off unused prescription and over-the-counter drugs for safe disposal.
Nov. 2: The Founding Mothers of NPR—ZOOM
The Waunakee Public Library ZOOM hour with highly acclaimed writer, journalist, broadcaster, and speaker Lisa Napoli is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 2. She will discuss her group biography of the four women whose voices defined NPR, Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie.
Nov. 3: Meditative Creativity Through Etegami
Join the Waunakee Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about Etegami, a Japanese artform. It alright to be clumsy, it’s good to be clumsy. That allows us to throw expectations out the window and play. We use a combination of ink and watercolor, and a highly unusual way of holding the brush, to create these “picture letters.”
Nov. 3: FFA Alumni Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Nov. 4: Blessed Trinity fish fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-thru fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane on Nov 4, 2022. Serving from 4:30-7 p.m. Visit the website btcatholic.us for details.
Nov. 4: Memory Screening
The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dane County is offering free and confidential 15 minute memory screening appointments, including educational materials about memory concerns and brain health. To register, call Courtney at (608) 850-2533. Screenings will be at the Waunakee Public Library, Friday, Nov. 4, noon-2 p.m.
Nov. 5: Westport Legion dinner
American Legion Post 481 has brought its liver and onions and Swiss steak dinner for Nov. 5 with serving 5-8 p.m. A full bar is available. Carry-outs are welcome. The Post is Located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Nov. 5: Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run, a 5K race for girls in grades 3-8, will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Waunakee Village Center. Event day registration is available. For more information about the event, registration, and volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5K.
Nov. 6: Assemblymen Concert
The Assemblymen will perform at Christian Life Assembly of God Church in Waunakee at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 p.m. with the Southern Gospel Quartet. there will be a freewill offering.