The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
July 28-31: WaunaFest
WaunaFest will run all weekend long with carnival rides, bands and more at Centennial Park, the WaunaFest Run Saturday, along with an arts and craft show, and a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. Sunday. Visit waunafest.com for more details.
July 30: WaunaFest Arts and Crafts Fair
The Waunakee Lions Club will sponsor the 35th Annual WaunaFest Arts and Craft Far Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Centennial Park, 901 S. Holiday Dr. Exhibitors from in and out of state will display handmade wood crafts, jewelry, photography, paintings and more. In addition to sponsoring the Arts and Craft Show, the Waunakee Lions Club will serve food Friday through Sunday. Hot pork, BBQ or plain and Italian beef sandwiches will be available plus refreshments. In addition, health snacks of fresh carrots, cherry tomatoes and string cheese will be available.
July 31: WaunaFest Car Show
The 9th Annual WaunaFest Car Show will be on July 31 at Centennial Park, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Registration begins at 8 with the first 60 receiving a McDonalds Value Meal gift certificate. Enter the Centennial Park east parking lot from Holiday Drive. Look for the signs. Due to the parade starting at 11 a.m., after 11 a.m. participants coming from the east should take a right on to Schumacher Road down to Easy Street. Take a left on to Easy Street and proceed to the intersection of Easy Street and Hwy 113. Take a left on Hwy 113 to come back to Main Street. It is recommended that show vehicles be at the park by 10:30 a.m. to avoid any streets that are blocked.
Aug. 2: Live From the Park
The final concert in the Live From the Park series will features Universal Sound playing yesterday and today's hits at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at Waunakee Village Park. Food carts will arrive at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 3: Author Talk (Zoom)
Join the Waunakee Public Library and historian and Pulitzer Prize Winner, Dr. Marcia Chatelain on Zoom, Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. as she discusses her Pulitzer prize-winning book, "Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America." She set out to answer the question of how fast-food restaurants so thoroughly saturate black neighborhoods. Chatelain uncovers a surprising history of cooperation among fast-food companies, black capitalists, and civil rights leaders. Please register on line.
Aug. 4: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, May 5, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with a family member or friend. The café’s theme is “The many months of August.” Reservations are requested. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385 to make a reservation and for more information. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are requested to wear a mask.
Aug. 9: Author Talk (Zoom)
Join the Waunakee Public Library on Zoom, Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. for an evening with Liz Moore, New York Times Bestselling author, as she discusses her international bestseller, “Long Bright River,” and other works. She traces the story of two estranged sisters. Mickey, a cop, and Kacey, an addict, who lives on the streets. When Kacey disappears, becomes obsessed with finding the culprit and her sister before it’s too late. Please register online.
Aug 9: National Night Out
The Waunakee Police Department will host National Night Out festivities at Village Park, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and the Waunakee Police Department. The event will features activities for children, prizes, free brats and hot dogs, and numerous displays by various law enforcement agencies and other organizations. It will run from 5-7 p.m.