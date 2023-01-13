The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Jan. 16: MLK Day
The Waunakee Public Library will host programming sponsored by the Waunakee IDEA group to recognize the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 16. Screenings followed by discussions of the film, “Selma” will be at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The documentary, “King in the Wilderness”, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. followed by discussion. Collections for the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection will be taken throughout the week.
Jan 16 & 17: English Group
The first week of English Group is Jan. 16 and 17 at the Waunakee Public Library Community Room. Community members can help English language learners with their skills Mondays from 6:30-7:45 p.m. and Tuesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. each week through March 7.
Jan. 13: Rollerskating
The Knights of Columbus will host rollerskating on Friday, Jan. 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic School. Admission is $2 and all are welcome. Families can bring their own skates/blades or rent a pair for a $1. Concessions will be available.
Jan. 13: Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will serve a fish fry on Jan. 13 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carry-outs are available. Cash or check only. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, apple sauce, cookies and coffee, milk, and water. Drinks are available from the bar from 4-10 p.m. Fish Fry gift certificates are available.
Jan. 17: Decluttering
You’re invited to start your new year calm and collected by learning to become better organized and clutter-free with author Dana K. White and the Waunakee Public Library Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. on ZOOM. Registration on line or call.
Jan. 18: Tim Decorah Author Talk
Tim Decorah will tell his story of overcoming adversity at the Waunakee Public Library, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Tim has been a teacher and coach in the Waunakee School District for the past 28 years.
Jan. 19: Estate Planning
What is Estate Planning? What is Probate? A seminar at the Waunakee Public Library, on Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m., will provide answers and explore the various legal documents that make up an Estate Plan.
Jan. 19: Legion Auxiliary meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Post, 417 E. Main St. A social time at 5:30 p.m. and potluck meal will precede the meeting. Meat will be provided, and all are asked to bring a dish to pass and your table setting. The Auxiliary will collect items for the V&R (VA Medical Center), including new reading glasses (all strengths), rechargeable portable FM headphones earmuff type, Visa Gift cards, Kwik Trip gas cards, neck Pillows, large print word search and Suduko books, ball point Pens and men’s underwear . For more information, Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com
Jan. 20: Legion fish fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5-8 p.m. at the post in Westport, including baked or deep-fried cod, a large walleye filet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. A full bar is available, and carry-outs are welcome The post is at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Jan. 26: Friends of the Library
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Community Hall at the library. The Pi Day Pie Sale, New Perennials Sale and a FUNraiser will be discussed. Members will vote on the 2023 budget. Anyone who would like to help with one or more of the upcoming events but cannot attend the meeting, can contact jelvekrog@gmail.com. Refreshments will be served.