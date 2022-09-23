The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Sept. 27: Trust: Author Talk, Hernan Diaz (Zoom)
Join the Waunakee Public Library on ZOOM, Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. for an afternoon with Pulitzer Prize finalist and PEN/Faulkner Award winner Hernan Diaz, author of “In the Distance and Trust.” Diaz holds a Ph.D. from NYU and edits the Spanish-language journal Revista Hispánica Moderna, at Columbia University.
Sept. 27: Girls Swimming Youth Night
Waunakee High School Girls Swimming will host a 2022 Youth Night on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 6-8 p.m., at the Waunakee High School Aquatic Center. Free snacks and poster signing in the WHS Old Gym will follow the meet. All are welcome! Anyone with questions, can contact waunakeeswimboosters@gmail.com.
Sept. 30: Homecoming parade
The Waunakee High School Homecoming parade begins at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30, starting at the Waunakee Fire Department parking lot on Second Street to South Street, then to the high school.
Oct. 1: Waunakee Artisan Market
The second-annual Waunakee Artisan Market (WAM) is a unique event combining food, music and local art on Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of historic Schumacher Farm Park. Admission is just $2 which allows WAM to subsidize emerging artists’ expenses and provide scholarships to student artists. WAM is a unique juried non-profit art show with 45+ artists from diverse backgrounds, including 10 students, several emerging artists and many returning artists from last year’s event. Last year, WAM welcomed 800+ attendees. You will find a wide variety of art including jewelry, wood working, pottery, custom bags, glass, sculpture, textile art, photography, paintings, and more. In addition to art, WAM features music from Harlan Jefferson and Mark Croft, and food carts between the hours of 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. including Cafe Costa Rica, Jason’s Jerk Food, Salty Batch Bakery, Kona Ice, and Jakarta Cafe. Brats and beer will also be available to purchase.
Oct. 2: Punt, Pass, Kick
The Knights of Columbus, Fathers William & Christian Nellin Council 6371 of Waunakee in conjunction with the “Wisconsin State Knights of Columbus” invite all boys and girls ages 8-12 to participate in its Punt, Pass & Kick contest. The contest will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the field behind St. John’s School. Registration will begin at noon with competition set to begin at or around 12:30 p.m. Entry forms and rules, which cover the contest, will be available at registration, or you can contact Gerry Daniels for entry forms and rules in advance at gerrytwin02@gmail.com or (608) 320-0721. There are no fees for any child entering the contest and no equipment such as uniforms, balls, or kicking tees are required. All contestants should wear tennis shoes as cleats or specialty shoes are not allowed. All equipment is provided. Winners and awards will be announced at the end of the competition. Winners will advance to the next level of district competition.
Oct. 2: Building Connections Family Movie
Join the Waunakee Public Library to watch the film Encanto, Sunday, Oct. 2, 12:15 p.m., followed by a craft and opportunity for families to talk about the movie’s themes. For all ages. This series is designed to introduce neighbors in Waunakee to promote community engagement, build relationships, and foster conversations – all with a goal of continual learning and growth.
Oct. 4: Genealogy 101
Each time a researcher starts to look at a new ancestor, the search starts with the same types of records. This presentation at the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. provides guidance on how to start the search, organize the results and where to go next.
Oct 6: Living Well at Any Age — ZOOM
Íeda Jónasdóttir Herman lived a full and active life into her 90s, fueled by a philosophy that it’s never too late to try new things. In this live virtual program, sponsored by the Waunakee Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m., Íeda’s daughter, author Heidi Herman, will talk about her mom’s year of 93 new things and Ieda’s photo journal book, “Never Too Late,” which chronicles of those experiences. Visit our web site for link.
Oct. 6: FFA Alumni Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will mee on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Oct. 15: Great Pumpkin Smash Dash
The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s 5k fun run, the Great Pumpkin Smash Dash, will be Oct. 15 starting at the Lone Girl Brewing Co. For information, visit the WNC website, waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org.