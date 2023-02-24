The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Feb. 24: Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a buffet style fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the school hall. Carryouts will be available.
Feb. 28: Author Talk
A Waunakee Public Library Zoom program invites the community for a conversation with highly acclaimed author Sadeqa Johnson as she talks about her new novel, “The House of Eve,” on Tuesday Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.
March 2: Canyon Adventure
A presentation of Gerald Palmer’s personal story of his trip through the Grand Canyon in a boat similar in design to what John Wesley Powell used in 1869. The talk will be at the Waunakee Public Library on Thursday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m.
March 2: FFA Alumni
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
March 3: Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-through fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. March 3 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
March 4: Corned beef dinner
American Legion Post 481 — Westport will serve Rich and Dermot’s famous corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Full bar is available, and carry-outs welcome. The post is at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
March 6: Blood Drive
The Waunakee Public Library will hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive Monday, March 6, 12:30-5:30 p.m. To sign up for an appointment please call (800) 733-2767 or visit link on our web site.
March 6: Community Engagement
The Waunakee Community School District will host a Community Engagement meeting to discuss the topic of Social and Emotional Learning from 6:30-8:30 p.m. It will offer a definition of SEL along with three presentations. The program will be at the Waunakee Intermediate School, 6273 Woodland Dr.
March 14: Pi (PIE) Day
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will once again sell homemade pies of various types on Tuesday, March 14, in the library lobby from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or until they are sold out. All pies are donated by Friends members and other library patrons. Pies need to be delivered to the Community Hall in the library on Monday, March 13, between 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Pie bakers are asked to pick up a covered pie pan near the coffee bar at the library starting Feb. 28 and sign their name. Donated pies will be decorated by volunteers, so they are perfect for gift giving or as a special family treat. Pies are $18 each. Proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities. Anyone with questions can contact sueb3000@gmail.com.