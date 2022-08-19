The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Aug. 20: WaunaBoom Fireworks
Though storms forced the cancellation of WaunaBoom this year, the community members can still enjoy the fireworks at Ripp Park. On Aug. 20, a smaller event will run from 4:30-9 p.m. with food carts and the fireworks at dusk.
Aug. 21: Cub Scout Kickoff, information
Waunakee families can join Waunakee Cub Scout Pack 46 for a kickball game and new family welcome on Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon-2 p.m. at Centennial Park. Cub Scouts is for boys and girls entering grades K-5, and includes activities related to camping/outdoor activities, physical fitness/nutrition, teamwork, community, and service to others. We will have leaders available to answer questions, provide information, and assist with applications.
Aug. 22: Suck the Muck Six Mile tour
Clean Lakes Alliance will host a tour of the Suck the Muck site at at Six Mile Creek, with speaker Joe Parisi at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22. For more information and to register, visit the Clean Lakes Alliance website, cleanlakesalliance.org and go to the calendar.
Aug. 22: Waunakee Big Band
The Waunakee Big Band will perform swing and blues favorites from the Big Band era from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Waunakee Village Park Gazebo.
Aug. 26: Touchdown Club Tailgate
The Waunakee Touchdown Club will host their annual tailgate for all Touchdown Club members on Friday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The tailgate will be held next to the entrance of Warrior Stadium with food and fun prior to the game. There is no charge for members. Not a member? Not a problem . . . you can sign up at the tailgate or visit our website at www.waunakeefootball.com.
Aug. 26: Touchdown Club Food Pantry Drive
Waunakee Warrior football fans and families can show support for the Waunakee Food Pantry during the club’s annual tailgate. The club will collect nonperishable food items and monetary donations at tables near the gates prior to the Warriors’ home opener on Aug. 26. The Food Pantry’s most wanted items include: cereal, macaroni and cheese, granola bars, canned tuna, and pancake syrup.
Sept. 9: Dane Oktoberfest
The Lake Melvin Yacht Club will host Oktoberfest on Friday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Bert Deans Park, 120 Railroad St., Dane. There will be co-ed softball tournament, raffles, silent auction, food and beverages. On Saturday there will be children’s games and activities, and a bags tournament. The event is the main fundraiser for the Lake Melvin Yacht Club, a non-profit that raises money for local families in need in the Dane, Lodi and Waunakee area.
Sept. 11: Pancakes and Planes
The community is invited to celebrate one of America’s great freedoms, “the Freedom of Flight” at the Waunakee Airport’s Community breakfast held on Sunday, Sept. 11, sponsored by the Waunakee Airport & Pilots Association. This fun-filled Waunakee tradition runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon with a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage, beverages and more. Airplane rides (weather permitting) with a view of the Madison area will be available with a suggested donation of $45 per person. Other attractions will include displays of aircraft, vintage cars and motorcycles as well as face painting and a bounce house. Everyone is invited and encouraged to join us and share the pilots’ love of aviation. The airport is celebrating its 76th year.