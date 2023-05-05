The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
May 4-6: Sound of MusicWaunakee High School will present “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. May 4, 5 and 6 at the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at Waunakee.booktix.com or by calling (608) 849-2100 ext. 2801.
May 4: FFA AlumniThe Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
May 5: Perennial order pick-upGardeners who ordered perennial plants through the Waunakee Public Library Friends of the Library can pick them up from 10 a.m.-noon May 5 at 401 Doral Court. If an alternative arrangement is needed, email jelvekrog@gmail.com.
May 6: Derby for baseballThe Waunakee Baseball Boosters’ Kentucky Derby fundraiser will be Saturday, May 6, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lone Girl Brewing Company. The cost is $100 per person and includes food and beverages.
May 7: AccordionsThe 44th Rudi Burkhalter Accordion Jamboree will begin at 11:30 a.m. May 7 at Rex’s Innkeeper, 301 N. Century Avenue. For more information, contact Duane Master@gitis.com or call (608) 257-3133.
May 10: Not Funny: Author Talk — ZOOMGrowing up, Academy Award Nominated Jena Friedman’s debut collection, “Not Funny,” takes on the third rails of modern life in Jena’s bold and subversive style, with essays that explore cancel culture, sexism, work, celebrity worship, and…dead baby jokes. Hosted by The Waunakee Public Library on ZOOM Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m.
May 10: Ribbon cuttingThe Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join in celebrating a Waunakee business opening. Imaginary Tea Ribbon Cutting will be held Wednesday, May 10, at noon at 105 E. Second St. Suite B, Waunakee.
May 11-13: Garage Sale DaysWaunakee’s Garage Sale Days runs May 11-13 with homes hosting sales throughout the area.
May 13: Food DriveThe National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive is May 13. Residents are asked to to leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag or in their mailbox that day.
May 19: Fish FryAmerican Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve a fish and shrimp dinner from 5-8 p.m. The post is located at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. It opens at 3 p.m. Call (608) 849-7480 to order carry-out dinners.
May 20: Open houseThe Waunakee Food Pantry would like to invite the community at large for a drop-in open house to see their new location. It will be on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m.-noon with a ribbon cutting ceremony to end the event at noon. The new address is 710 South St, Suite A, or the lower level of the building. For any questions email info@waunakeefoodpantry.org