March 10: Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will serve a fish fry on March 10, from 4:30-7:30 pm. Carry-outs are available. Cash or check only. Drinks are available at the bar. Fish Fry gift certificates are available.
March 10: Rollerskating
Knights of Columbus will host rollerskating Friday, March 10, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Waunakee. Cost is $3 — all are welcome. Skaters can bring their own equipment or rent a rent a pair for $1. Concessions will be available.
March 12: Tweed reception postponed
Jan Tweed founded the Waunakee Community Band 37 years ago and is now retiring from being its Director. A reception was planned for her for March 12 at Rex’s InnKeeper but is now being postponed. It will occur at the band’s concert on July 13. More details will follow.
March 13: Author Talk ZOOM
Join the Waunakee Public Library on ZOOM for a conversation with New York Times bestselling author David Epstein, author of “Range and The Sports Gene,” as he chats about his most recent book, “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World.” What is the path to success? Monday, March 13, at noon.
March 13: Blood Drive
The Waunakee Ecumenical Board is sponsoring the Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, March 13, from noon to 5 pm. at First Presbyterian Church. Bad weather has cancelled recent Blood Drives, so blood is urgently needed. For an appointment, call (800) 733-2767, or use RedCrossBlood.org/Rapid Pass.
March 14: Race To the Pole
In 1911, two men raced to the South Pole. One got there first and returned safely; the other died. This is the story about The Amundsen and Scott Expeditions and will be the subject of a program att The Waunakee Public Library, March 14, at 6:30 p.m.
March 14: Pi (PIE) Day
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will once again sell homemade pies of various types on Tuesday, March 14, in the library lobby from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or until they are sold out. All pies are donated by Friends members and other library patrons. Pies need to be delivered to the Community Hall in the library on Monday, March 13, between 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Pie bakers are asked to pick up a covered pie pan near the coffee bar at the library starting Feb. 28 and sign their name. Donated pies will be decorated by volunteers, so they are perfect for gift giving or as a special family treat. Pies are $18 each. Proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities. Anyone with questions can contact sueb3000@gmail.com.
March 15: Waunakee Candidate forum
The Waunakee Tribune and Waunakee Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for the two candidates running for village president. Nila Frye and Kristin Runge have filed to run in the April 5 election for the president’s being vacated by Chris Zellner. The forum will be at 6 p.m. March 15 at Rex’s Innkeeper. Community members will have a chance to ask questions.
March 16: Legion, auxiliary meetings
American Legion Post 360, and Auxiliary Unit 360, 417 East Main St., will hold a monthly meeting on Thursday, March 16, with a dinner for American Legion’s birthday prepared by the Auxiliary. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Following the dinner there will be separate meetings. Attendees are asked to RSVP for dinner Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com. New members are welcome for the Legion and Auxiliary.
March 17: Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a fish fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, on Friday, March 17. The drive-thru serving will be from 4:30-7 p.m.
March 17: Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5-8 p.m. with a choice of baked or deep-fried cod, a large walleye filet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Full bar is available and carry outs are welcome. The post is at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Call (608) 849-7480 to place an order.
March 17: Board Game Day
Teens and preteens (grades 5-8) can come to the Waunakee Public Library Friday, March 17, from 2-4 p.m. to play board and card games, eat snacks, and relax before spring break starts.
March 24: Perennials Sale
Orders for new perennial plants are due Friday, March 24. Deliver your order from to the library or mail it to Jim Elvekrog, Treasurer, 401 Doral Ct., Waunakee, WI 53597. Order forms can be found on the library website (waupl.org) or in the library lobby. Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the Waunakee Public Library.
March 26: Lake Melvin Yacht Club
The Lake Melvin Yacht Club will meet Sunday, March 26, at 1 p.m. at Peg & Doc’s Sports Bar, 106 Dane St., Dane. Anyone interested in learning about the Lake Melvin Yacht Club is welcome. A meat raffle will follow the meeting at 1:30 p.m. with all proceeds donated to the Lake Melvin Yacht Club to help local families in need.
March 28: Birdhouse workshop
Registration is now open for the Waunakee school district’s birdhouse building workshop for kids and their parents or guardians. It will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Innovation Center. To register, visit the district’s website, https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/community/community-education.