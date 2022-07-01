The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
July 4: WaunaBoom
WaunaBoom will begin at 2 p.m. at Ripp Park July 4th. Waunakee’s Indepedence Day Celebration will include activities for all ages, including live music and food carts for refreshments, with fireworks at dusk.
July 7: Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe from 9:30-11 a.m. in the Board Room of the Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., July 7. The Cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment to mid-stage dementia, along with a family member or friend. The cafe’s theme is “Take a Look at the Library,” and those attending will be given a tour of the library and all it has to offer. Reservations are requested. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385 for more information. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of every month. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are requested to wear a mask.
July 7: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market continues on Wednesday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo Parking lot.
July 12: Concerts in the Park
The Blues Party performs at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Concerts in the Park held at Village Park. Food carts will be arrive at 5:30 p.m. The concerts will continue Tuesday evenings through Aug. 2
July 12: DIY Bathroom Renovations
Join Master Certified Remodeler and Universal Design Certified Professional, Bob Weirough, at the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, July 12, 6:30 p.m. as he discusses some of the most common bathroom upgrades (flooring, faucets and shower installs). The right products and tools are very important to the success and longevity of any bathroom renovation.
July 13: Waunakee senior picnic
The Waunakee Rotary Club will once again sponsor the Waunakee Senior Picnic July 13 at Centennial Park beginning at 11 a.m.
July 14: The Art of Stress Free Productivity
Join author David Allen and the Waunakee Public Library on Zoom, Thursday, July 14, at 11 a.m. David’s 35 years of experience as a management consultant and executive coach has earned him worldwide and Forbes’ recognition as one of the top five executive coaches in the U.S. His New York Times bestselling book, “Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity,” has sold millions of copies and has been published in 30 languages.