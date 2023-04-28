The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
May 2: Honoring veterans
Members of the U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812 and the Governor Nelson Dewey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution along with American Legion Post 481 will host a pinning ceremony to recognize U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. Each veteran will receive a certificate and a special lapel pin commemorating the event. The ceremony will be Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 481 located at 5337 W. River Road, Waunakee. Veterans and family members are welcome.
May 2: Boating safety class
The Madison Sail and Power Squadron will lead a boating safety course on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. May 2-May 18 at the Waunakee Village Center. Registration is required and can be completed at www.waunakee.com/recreation or by calling (608) 850-5992.
May 2: Jewelry workshop
Registration is underway for The Waunakee High School Innovation Center’s laser cut jewelry workshop. It will run from 6-8 p.m. May 2. The workshop is for all ages, but participants 16 and younger will need to be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. To register visit the district’s website, https://waunakee.revtrak.net/
May 4-6: Sound of Music
Waunakee High School will present “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. May 4, 5 and 6 at the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at Waunakee.booktix.com or by calling (608) 849-2100 ext. 2801.
May 4: FFA Alumni
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
May 5: Perennial order pick-up
Gardeners who ordered perennial plants through the Waunakee Public Library Friends of the Library can pick them up from 10 a.m.-noon May 5 at 401 Doral Court. If an alternative arrangement is needed, email jelvekrog@gmail.com.
May 6: Derby for baseball
The Waunakee Baseball Boosters’ Kentucky Derby fundraiser will be Saturday, May 6, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lone Girl Brewing Company. The cost is $100 per person and includes food and beverages.
May 7: Accordions
The 44th Rudi Burkhalter Accordion Jamboree will begin at 11:30 a.m. May 7 at Rex’s Innkeeper, 301 N. Century Avenue. For more information, contact Duane Master@gitis.com or call (608) 257-3133.
May 13: Food Drive
The National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive is May 13. Residents are asked to to leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag or in their mailbox that day.
May 20: Open house
The Waunakee Food Pantry would like to invite the community at large for a drop-in open house to see their new location. It will be on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m.-noon with a ribbon cutting ceremony to end the event at noon. The new address is 710 South St, Suite A, or the lower level of the building. For any questions email info@waunakeefoodpantry.org