The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Sept. 7: Reducing Food Waste
Learn how to curb your food waste and save the environment, time and money at the Waunakee Public Library, on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Learn meal planning tips, what to do with leftovers, how to store and freeze food, an introduction to setting up your own backyard compost and what you can do in our community to help those who are food insecure.
Sept. 8: Raising Thrivers- Zoom
Parenting Tips & Tools to Help Kids Thrive in an Uncertain World. Join the Waunakee Public Library and Author Talk with Dr. Michele Borba by Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. Data shows that today’s youth are the loneliest, most stressed, and risk-averse on record. Though well-educated, they are failing to launch in real life. Dr. Michele Borba empowers educators and parents to help kids thrive in today’s fast-paced, digital-driven, often uncertain world.
Sept. 8: Legion Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee, will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday Sept. 8, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout. Bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving you are eligible for membership in The American Legion! For more information, contact Commander Dave Barman (608) 219-5883 or dabarman@tds.net
Sept. 10: Post 481 Auxiliary annual marathon
American Legion Post 481 Waunakee Auxiliary annual .01K marathon is Sept. 10 starting at noon with the race at 3 p.m. Race entry is $10, T-shirt is $25, and food is $9, or all three for $32. Music by Hawkeye. Proceeds go to Wisconsin veterans programs. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s liquor Store
Sept. 9-10: Dane Oktoberfest
The Lake Melvin Yacht Club will host Oktoberfest on Friday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Bert Deans Park, 120 Railroad St., Dane. There will be co-ed softball tournament, raffles, silent auction, food and beverages. On Saturday there will be children’s games and activities, and a bags tournament. The event is the main fundraiser for the Lake Melvin Yacht Club, a non-profit that raises money for local families in need in the Dane, Lodi and Waunakee area.
Sept. 11: Heritage Fest
Schumacher Farm Park will host its Heritage Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 11. The event will feature hands-on activities representing farm life from the 1920s and 1930s, along with an outdoor aluminum pouring demonstration. To register for the aluminum casting workshop, visit www.felionstudios.com/workshops.
Sept. 11: Pancakes and Planes
The community is invited to celebrate one of America’s great freedoms, “the Freedom of Flight” at the Waunakee Airport’s Community breakfast held on Sunday, Sept. 11, sponsored by the Waunakee Airport & Pilots Association. This fun-filled Waunakee tradition runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon with a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage, beverages and more. Airplane rides (weather permitting) with a view of the Madison area will be available with a suggested donation of $45 per person. Other attractions will include displays of aircraft, vintage cars and motorcycles as well as face painting and a bounce house. Everyone is invited and encouraged to join us and share the pilots’ love of aviation. The airport is celebrating its 76th year.
Sept. 13: A Colorful Tour of the Emerald Isle
This fun and informative pictorial presentation at the Waunakee Public Library, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. will show some of the key points of Irish culture, both past and present. Of course, no Irish discourse would be complete without visiting a few pubs to tilt a Guinness along the way!
Sept. 14: Rock Your Resume! — Zoom
Join Nikki Ryberg, Certified Professional Resume Writer, and the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at noon. This workshop will help you create a results-oriented resume no matter your background or experiences.
Sept. 15: Legion Auxiliary meeting, shower
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse, 417 E. Main St. A social time at 5:30 p.m. followed by a potluck meal will precede the meeting. Hot ham and turkey will be provided; all attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. The unit will hold its 7th annual baby shower for the Middleton Veterans Hospital where women veterans need essential baby items, such as diaper rash cream, new diaper bags, baby clothes newborn and 0-6 months, newborn nail clipper sets and more. For more information, contact Shirley Kubiak at (608) 334-1481.
Sept. 15: Vaccine Clinic
The Waunakee Public Library will partner with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sept. 15 from 2 5 p.m. No appointments is needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson available while supplies last. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. 1st, 2nd, or booster doses.