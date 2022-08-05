The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Aug. 9: Author Talk (Zoom)
Join the Waunakee Public Library on Zoom, Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. for an evening with Liz Moore, New York Times Bestselling author, as she discusses her international bestseller, “Long Bright River,” and other works. She traces the story of two estranged sisters. Mickey, a cop, and Kacey, an addict, who lives on the streets. When Kacey disappears, becomes obsessed with finding the culprit and her sister before it’s too late. Please register online.
Aug. 10: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo parking lot from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, and the following Wednesdays through October.
Aug 9: National Night Out
The Waunakee Police Department will host National Night Out festivities at Village Park, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and the Waunakee Police Department. The event will features activities for children, prizes, free brats and hot dogs, and numerous displays by various law enforcement agencies and other organizations. It will run from 5-7 p.m.
Aug. 11: Tai Chi/Qi Gong
The Waunakee Senior Center will offer Tai Chi and Qi Gong at the Village Park by the gazebo at 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Participants are asked to park on Division Street and to call the Senior Center to register at (608) 849-8385. There is no charge for this activity.
Aug. 11: Vaccine Clinic
The Waunakee Public Library Public is partnering with Public Health Madison Dane County, Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. for a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the library. This walk-in clinic is free. No appointments, ID, or insurance required. Public Health staff will have Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses available while supplies last.
Aug. 15: Working with Older Adults to Downsize
Would you like to help an older friend or family member declutter and downsize without drama? Join the Waunakee Public Library on ZOOM Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Certified Professional Organizer Melanie Juedes will offer tips and ideas for how to help those you love with an important life transition.
Aug. 17: W.O.W. Investment club
The WaunaLearn of Waunakee (W.O.W.) Investment Club is a local community group that meets the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Waunakee Library. Its purpose is to discuss market conditions, trends and to buy and sell investments agreed upon by club members. If interested in joining the group, please contact via email President Joe Lauer (jglauer@gmail.com), Vice-President Dave Dies (dcdies@tds.net) or Treasurer Mark Blume (blumer@charter.net).
Aug. 20: WaunaBoom Fireworks
Though storms forced the cancellation of WaunaBoom this year, the community members can still enjoy the fireworks at Ripp Park. On Aug. 20, a smaller event will run from 4:30-9 p.m. with food carts and the fireworks at dusk.
Aug. 22: Suck the Muck Six Mile tour
Clean Lakes Alliance will host a tour of the Suck the Muck site at at Six Mile Creek, with speaker Joe Parisi at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22. For more information and to register, visit the Clean Lakes Alliance website, cleanlakesalliance.org and go to the calendar.
Aug. 22: Waunakee Big Band
The Waunakee Big Band will perform swing and blues favorites from the Big Band era from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Waunakee Village Park Gazebo.