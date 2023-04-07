The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
April 11: IDEA meeting
Waunakee community members are invited to come connect with others who believe in inclusion, diversity, equity, and access. A meeting with with the Waunakee IDEA has been set so new partners can get to know one another, help define the organization’s shared vision, and find ways to plug into upcoming projects — or propose your own. It will be at the Waunakee Public Library at 6 p.m. on April 11.
April 12: Hot Topics in Prevention
Learn from our panel of experts what trends we are seeing in the spaces of alcohol, drugs, and mental health in Waunakee at the Waunakee Public Library, Wednesday, April 12, at 1 p.m. Panelists include Alyson Schaefer of Mental Fitness 4 Teens, WCHS School Liaison Officer Mitch Flora, and Ryan Sheahan of Public Health Madison Dane County. Presented by Waunakee Community Cares Coalition.
April 14: Free COVID-19 vaccines
Free COVID-19 Vaccines (1st, 2nd, or booster doses), will be available Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m.-noon at Waunakee Senior Center, 333 S Madison St., Waunakee, on walk in basis — no appointments. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax are available while supplies last. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17-year-olds need a parent or guardian present.
April 20-21: Babysitting Class
The Waunakee Community School District’s Community Education Department will offer a babysitting class for ages 11 and older April 20 & 21. To register, visit the district’s website, https://waunakee.revtrak.net/
April 27: Friends of the Library
The Friends will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 27 in Community Hall at the library on Thursday, April 27. The agenda includes updates on our recent fundraisers (Pi Day Sale and New Perennials Sale). New business will include discussing requests from the library and future social/fundraising activities. Members are asked to bring a friend.
May 2: Jewelry Workshop
Registration is underway for The Waunakee High School Innovation Center’s laser cut jewelry workshop. It will run from 6-8 p.m. May 2. The workshop is for all ages, but participants 16 and younger will need to be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. To register visit the district’s website, https://waunakee.revtrak.net/