Sept. 30: Homecoming parade
The Waunakee High School Homecoming parade begins at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30, starting at the Waunakee Fire Department parking lot on Second Street to South Street, then to the high school.
Oct. 1: Waunakee Artisan Market
The second-annual Waunakee Artisan Market (WAM) is a unique event combining food, music and local art on Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of historic Schumacher Farm Park. Admission is just $2 which allows WAM to subsidize emerging artists’ expenses and provide scholarships to student artists. WAM is a unique juried non-profit art show with 45+ artists from diverse backgrounds, including 10 students, several emerging artists and many returning artists from last year’s event. Last year, WAM welcomed 800+ attendees. You will find a wide variety of art including jewelry, wood working, pottery, custom bags, glass, sculpture, textile art, photography, paintings, and more. In addition to art, WAM features music from Harlan Jefferson and Mark Croft, and food carts between the hours of 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. including Cafe Costa Rica, Jason’s Jerk Food, Salty Batch Bakery, Kona Ice, and Jakarta Cafe. Brats and beer will also be available to purchase.
Oct. 2: Punt, Pass, Kick
The Knights of Columbus, Fathers William & Christian Nellin Council 6371 of Waunakee in conjunction with the “Wisconsin State Knights of Columbus” invite all boys and girls ages 8-12 to participate in its Punt, Pass & Kick contest. The contest will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the field behind St. John’s School. Registration will begin at noon with competition set to begin at or around 12:30 p.m. Entry forms and rules, which cover the contest, will be available at registration, or you can contact Gerry Daniels for entry forms and rules in advance at gerrytwin02@gmail.com or (608) 320-0721. There are no fees for any child entering the contest and no equipment such as uniforms, balls, or kicking tees are required. All contestants should wear tennis shoes as cleats or specialty shoes are not allowed. All equipment is provided. Winners and awards will be announced at the end of the competition. Winners will advance to the next level of district competition.
Oct. 2: Building Connections Family Movie
Join the Waunakee Public Library to watch the film Encanto, Sunday, Oct. 2, 12:15 p.m., followed by a craft and opportunity for families to talk about the movie’s themes. For all ages. This series is designed to introduce neighbors in Waunakee to promote community engagement, build relationships, and foster conversations—all with a goal of continual learning and growth.
Oct. 4: Genealogy 101
Each time a researcher starts to look at a new ancestor, the search starts with the same types of records. This presentation at the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. provides guidance on how to start the search, organize the results and where to go next.
Oct 6: Living Well at Any Age—ZOOM
Íeda Jónasdóttir Herman lived a full and active life into her 90s, fueled by a philosophy that it’s never too late to try new things. In this live virtual program, sponsored by the Waunakee Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m., Íeda’s daughter, author Heidi Herman, will talk about her mom’s year of 93 new things and Ieda’s photo journal book, “Never Too Late,” which chronicles of those experiences. Visit our web site for link.
Oct. 6: FFA Alumni Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will mee on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Oct. 7: Red Cross Blood Drive
The Waunakee Ecumenical Board is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Oct. 7, from noon to 5 p.m, at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 County Rd Q. For an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: Waunakee.
Oct. 7: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host its first drive-thru fish fry of the season at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane on Oct. 7. Serving will be from 4:30- 7 .p.m. Visit the website, btcatholic.us. for details.
Oct. 8: Post 481—Westport meat raffle
American Legion Post 481 will host a meat raffle from 1-3 p.m., along with a 50/50 raffle. at the post located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Oct. 9: Post 481—Westport Breakfast
American Legion Post 481 will serve a breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon during the Packer game, with scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, toast and coffee. Bloody Marys and other drinks at the bar will be available. The Post is River Road and Hwy.113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Oct. 11: Transforming Metal Workshop
Join the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. as members of the Wisconsin Metalsmiths will be on hand demonstrating their techniques and skills, and teaching you how to produce your own wearable items or useful objects of art. Try your hand at transforming sheets of metal into something special. Walk away from the workshop with something that is uniquely yours! Please register on our web site.
Oct. 13: American Legion monthly meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout, bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving you are eligible for membership in The American Legion! For more information, contact Commander, Dave Barman (608) 219-5883 or dabarman@tds.net We will have a bin for Waunakee Neighborhood Connection. The following items are needed: Toilet paper, toiletries, cleaning products, paper towels, gift cards (groceries, gas, Walmart/Target), or checks can be made payable to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
Oct. 13: Not Nice: Stop People Pleasing—ZOOM
The Waunakee Public Library invites the community on Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. for a talk with Dr. Aziz Gazipura, one of the world’s leading experts on social confidence. He will discuss how to stop being too nice and worrying about what others might think, will teach participants the opposite of nice is not mean but rather real. You’ll learn how to say “no” when you want and need to, confidently ask for what you want, and eliminate feelings of guilt, anxiety, and worry about what others will think.
Oct. 14: American Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will have sit-down fish fry inside the dining room on Oct. 14, from 4:30-7:30 pm. Carry-outs are available. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, apple sauce, cookies and coffee, milk, and water. Drinks are available from the bar from 4-10 pm. Fish Fry gift certificates are available. A bin will be available to collect items needed for the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection: Toilet paper, toiletries cleaning products, gift cards or checks made payable to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
Oct. 15: Great Pumpkin Smash Dash
The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s 5k fun run, the Great Pumpkin Smash Dash, will be Oct. 15 starting at the Lone Girl Brewing Co. For information, visit the WNC website, waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org.
Oct. 16: St. Mary’s Country Fair
St. Mary of the Lake Parish will hold its 61th Annual Country Fair on Sunday, Oct. 16. Their world-famous fruitcakes will be for sale and a roast beef dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be cash and basket raffles and a bake sale. Located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee. Contact the parish office with questions at (608) 849-5121 x136
Oct. 16: Food for Kidz
The Food for Kidz 17th annual event is Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Waunakee High School Commons. The goal is to package more than 200,000 meals for hungry children and their families. Meals will be shipped to help feed Ukrainian refugees and also distributed free to local food pantries. On thousand volunteers are needed to help make the meals; signup on the website for a 1.5 hour shift. (Waunakeefoodforkidz.org.) Shifts are filling up fast. Food for Kidz is also partnering with the Waunakee Food Pantry and volunteers are asked to bring a food item for the Pantry. For more info, call Mick and Jeamie Holm at 695-9599.
Oct. 17: WaunaFest Board meeting
The WaunaFest Board meeting os Oct. 177 p.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St. The purpose of the WaunaFest Board, Inc. All who are interested and would like to participate are welcome to come to the meeting. For more information contact Jim Pingel at (319) 493-1502 or jimp@soundavv.com
Oct. 17: 100 years of music in the schools
Join us on Monday, October 17 from 6:30 pm to 8 p.m. in the Waunakee High School Commons to celebrate 100 years of music in the Waunakee School district. There will be a cabaret style concert featuring live music by the music faculty, music retirees, and former student musicians. There will be displays and booths featuring groups that have supported music over the years including Music Boosters, Friends of Waunakee Performing Arts, Create Waunakee, and several others. As we celebrate our past 100 years, we will also have information on how to continue to support music in Waunakee through the Music Booster Fruit Fundraiser, the Grand Piano fundraising campaign and future music events.
Oct. 21: St. Peter Fish Fry
St. Peter Church will serve a fish fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the school hall. Carry-outs are available.