March 24: Perennials Sale
Orders for new perennial plants are due Friday, March 24. Deliver your order from to the library or mail it to Jim Elvekrog, Treasurer, 401 Doral Ct., Waunakee, WI 53597. Order forms can be found on the library website (waupl.org) or in the library lobby. Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the Waunakee Public Library.
March 24: Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish at Hwy. in Ashton will sere a buffet style fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the school hall March 24. Carry-outs will be available.
March 25: Wellness, energy fair
The Village Center is partnering with the Waunakee Lions Club and Waunakee Utilities to host the annual Wellness and Energy Fair on Saturday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m.-noon at the Village Center. This free event is open to all ages and will include community groups, health screenings, information booths and energy demonstrations. The educational event will include giveaways and attendees will be eligible for door prizes. Free group fitness classes will be offered, as well.
March 26: Candidate forum
Two Waunakee Facebook groups will host a candidate forum for both the Waunakee Village Board, starting at 1 p.m., and the Waunakee Board of Education starting at 2 p.m., March 26. It will be at the Waunakee Village Center.
March 26: Lake Melvin Yacht Club
The Lake Melvin Yacht Club will meet Sunday, March 26, at 1 p.m. at Peg & Doc’s Sports Bar, 106 Dane St., Dane. Anyone interested in learning about the Lake Melvin Yacht Club is welcome. A meat raffle will follow the meeting at 1:30 p.m. with all proceeds donated to the Lake Melvin Yacht Club to help local families in need.
March 28: Birdhouse workshop
Registration is now open for the Waunakee school district’s birdhouse building workshop for kids and their parents or guardians. It will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Innovation Center. To register, visit the district’s website, https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/community/community-education.
March 28: Author Talk — ZOOM
Join The Waunakee Public Library on ZOOM, Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m. for a trip through time with New York Times bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff about her newest book “Code Name Sapphire,” about a woman who must rescue her cousin’s family from a train bound for Auschwitz in this riveting tale of bravery and resistance.
March 28: School board candidate forum
The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce with the Waunakee Tribune will host a forum for Waunakee Board of Education candidates March 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. Two candidates are running for one seat representing Waunakee and another seat representing the Town of Westport and cities of Middleton and Madison.
March 29: Playground accessibility meeting
The Village of Waunakee Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Village Center, 333 S. Madison St., to review Waunakee playgrounds and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Community members are invited to share their playground accessibility preferences and priorities.
April 1: Easter Bunny visit
The Easter Bunny will be at Ripp Park with candy Saturday, April 1, from 9-11 a.m. Families can drive through the park to pick up Easter treat bags and snap a picture with the Easter Bunny during this morning courtesy of Waunakee Rotary, Village of Waunakee and the Village Center.
April 1: Trinity Irish Dancers
Back by popular demand, theTrinity Irish Dancers return to The Waunakee Public Library Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m. to demonstrate their skills and passion for the Irish jig.
April 1: WEB Easter Basket delivery
Help is needed this year on the Saturday before Palm Sunday. The Waunakee Ecumenical Board along with community volunteers will build and deliver hundreds of Easter Baskets as a way of saying ‘Thank You’ to our senior church members. If you would like to help, we greatly need Volunteers to help deliver Easter Baskets at 9:30 a.m. Saturday April 1, Peace Lutheran Church, 701 S Century Avenue, Waunakee, WI 53597
April 4: Author Talk — ZOOM
A program featuring Kate Beaton, the New York Times bestselling cartoonist of “Hark! A Vagrant!” And “Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.” Tuesday, April 4, 6 p.m. will be hosted by the Waunakee Public Library through Zoom.
April 11: Candle box workshop
Registration for the Laser Cut Candle Box Workshop at the Waunakee High School Innovation Center is now open. High school instructors Jeff Willauer and Kayla Proctor will show participants how to use illustration software and the laser engraver to create a laser cut candle box. The workshop will be from 6-9 p.m. April 11 and is open to adults ages 18 and older. Visit the district’s website, https://waunakee.revtrak.net/ to register for this Community Education Department program.