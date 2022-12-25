Waunakee couple's basement houses sprawling nativity

The first purchase happened after a baby Jesus fell out of a basket.
That was 40 years ago, shortly after Martha and Patrick Barlow were married, while they were shopping at Christmas Chalet in Minocqua, and Patrick kicked something over.
“Out rolled the baby Jesus,” he remembered. He picked up the figurine and discovered it perfectly intact, a surprise because his mother wouldn’t let kids touch the creche she created for fear they’d break them into pieces.
The Barlows had discovered the Fontanini handmade nativity and bought their first pieces—the holy family, an angel and a shepherd. From there, angels and a host of other characters have joined them.
The Fontanini creations have become a bit of an obsession for the Waunakee couple. Through the years, they’ve continued to build a collection, which now includes more than 200 figures and 500 total pieces including, trees and buildings, waterfowl and animals.
It’s grown into a 28-foot display the couple spends about four days setting up each year.
In fact, collecting Fontanini figures led them to Waunakee for the first time, where they would move to in 1996. While living in Janesville, they saw an ad for Fontanini nativity figures at Sparby’s Christmas Barn, which had been located on Hwy. 19 in the Town of Westport, and visited the store.
Today, the Barlows’ display in their home’s lower level depicts the entire town of Bethlehem, with men fishing, people selling carpets, the Wise Men, farms, and olive trees. They also have a small nativity scene in their sunroom.
Each of the Fontanini human characters has a name and comes with a story printed on a card. Every Christmas at the Barlows’ home, with the Bethlehem village set up, their children and grandchildren pick a figurine, and Martha and Patrick read his or her biography, as imagined by the Fontanini family.
For Patrick, a theater instructor and director, putting together the scenes is like building a miniature set, something he can change and add onto each year.
Martha said initially, the Fontanini family created only male characters and the holy family. Once they began creating women figurines and their stories, she became really interested.
The Barlows have enjoyed collecting the pieces of the scenes, but the magnitude of it all has surprised them.
“We never expected to fill a whole room,” Martha said.
