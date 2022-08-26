Ali Cederholm just had what she called her best stage experience.
The Waunakee dance student just returned from Los Angeles, where she joined 12 other students from the Boston Conservatory of Berklee to perform at the world’s largest convention of Korean music and culture.
During the Aug. 19-21 KCON Los Angeles, Cederholm and the other dancers opened for a number of world-renowned K-pop groups, performing a piece they developed this past semester with guest choreographer Jennifer Achibald after its debut in April at Boston Conservatory’s spring concert.
“It was really the best experience I’ve had with dance so far,” said Cederholm, who will be a sophomore at Boston Conservatory this fall.
Their performance was the culmination of a new KCON Performance Repertory dance course at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, designed to expose students to K-pop dance and promote Korean culture within the United States.
Once they landed in Los Angeles, the dance students had four performances in three days, reuniting for the event just near the end of their summer break.
“It was a lot of dancing,” Cederholm said. “I had so much fun dancing on the trip. I was so excited to be there and inspired.”
Cederholm had never performed in a venue outside of the conservatory with her classmates. She said she was excited to travel with her best friend and other dancers she respects. And it was a giant venue.
“Getting on a stage that large was something I can’t put into words, the magnitude of the experience,” she said. “It was such an inspiration.”
The students had continued rehearsing the routine at their homes during the summer break before traveling to Los Angeles. Once they arrived, they rehearsed together again to be sure the piece came together and was clean for the large performance, Cederholm said
Before taking the K-pop course and going to KCON, Cederholm said she wasn’t that familiar with the genre, an electronic dance sound that grew from Korean culture. She studies contemporary dance, which she said is more rooted in modern dance and ballet. She related K-pop dancing more to hip-hop, a dance form she had trained heavily in at Barrio Dance, she said.
“I didn’t really realize before going to this convention that K-pop is so heavily based in dance,” Cederholm said. “I just gained a lot of appreciation and respect for these big K-pop groups and how much effort goes into their routines.”
Cederholm and the other dancers had some brushes with fame backstage at the Crypto.com Arena, she said. Not that familiar with members of the headlining bands like ATEEZ, ENHYPHEN, INI, The Boyz and others, she said she saw the performers pass by backstage several times and waved to them.
“After seeing them onstage, I was sort of star-struck,” Cederholm said.
Cederholm studied with the Kehl School of Dance growing up in Waunakee. The 2021 Waunakee High School graduate said she hopes to join a professional dance company after graduating from Boston Conservatory at Berklee.
“I would love to tour the world and see different parts and dance with other incredible contemporary dancers,” she said.