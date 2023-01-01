Waunakee Public Library
The Waunakee Public Library will be one of the few government-funded buildings open on Jan. 16, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

 Roberta Baumann

It will be an anomaly across the region, but after last year, the closing of Waunakee government offices prompted area leaders to consider an exception to the rule.