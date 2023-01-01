During a federal holiday to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one government-funded location in Waunakee will remain open: the public library.
It will be an anomaly across the region, but after last year, the closing of Waunakee government offices prompted area leaders to consider an exception to the rule.
“Immediately following (Martin Luther King Day), the library director and I talked together and sort of acknowledged two things,” said Todd Schmidt, village administrator, “one, kids are off school but they don’t have a library to study at, and two, there isn’t any organized efforts to recognize the MLK Jr. holiday.”
Waunakee's local government decided to observe the MLK Day holiday starting in 2021. Library Director Erick Plumb said the day, occurring just before finals week, had been one of its busiest.
Plumb and Adult Services Outreach Manager Courtney Cosgriff reached out to the Waunakee IDEA grassroots organization to schedule programs for all ages highlighting King’s teachings, as well.
“We said it would be an awesome opportunity to bring programming to the community to remember MLK Day and what it meant,” said Joel Lewis, one of the Waunakee IDEA founders. Waunakee IDEA was formed to address any issues that may come with diversity, equity, inclusion and access in the Waunakee schools and community.
Its members brainstormed with Cosgriff and Plumb on a game plan for Waunakee IDEA members to provide programming.
The day, observed Jan. 16 this year, will include two screenings of “Selma,” the 2014 film about the Civil Rights Movement, along with the voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, that eventually led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Showings will be at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and community members will be invited for discussions afterwards.
At 5:30 p.m., the documentary, "King in the Wilderness," will be screened and followed with discussion, as well.
One of the Waunakee IDEA’s goals is to host those discussions.
“‘Selma’ is a very powerful movie, and we do want to talk about that, but we also want to shed light just on equality in general; it doesn’t just have to be Black and white,” Lewis said.
The intent is to create an environment for community and school district members to have conversations that create understanding, he added.
“For us it’s more about as a group creating that space, and I think it’s also the trust. Once people start trusting you, and they realize they can have these conversations or make themselves open, then I think we can start having more progression,” Lewis said.
Children’s Storytime at the library that day will be "I Have a Dream Storytime and Craft," and will focus on Dr. King’s message of kindness. The library will also collect items for the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection throughout the week.
And students will have a place to study.
"We found that so many people came to the library last year when it was closed... the previous year it was a huge day for teen studying. It was really great to see them in the library. All that teen study will be happening," Cosgriff said. Snacks will be provided, as well.
Waunakee IDEA members welcome the opportunity to work with the library on the MLK Day observance.
“This is the library's first time doing this, but for the Waunakee IDEA, it’s really cool that we're able to be part of that with the community,” Lewis said. “Hopefully next year we can build upon it.”
Events throughout the day are still being finalized. More information about the programs will be available on the library’s calendar at www.waunakeepubliclibrary.org and in the Tribune.