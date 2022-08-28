When Dan and Heidi Silvers go on a date, they might end up in a distant part of Wisconsin, at a supper club next to an airport for dinner. Since Dan began flying 10 years ago, they sometimes travel by plane for dinner, rather than driving to their destination.

Dan is one of many pilots who live with their families at the Waunakee airport. He keeps his Cessna 182 four-set aircraft in his hangar, ready to take off whenever he’s ready.

Video reveals Waunakee airpark’s history, community resource