When Dan and Heidi Silvers go on a date, they might end up in a distant part of Wisconsin, at a supper club next to an airport for dinner. Since Dan began flying 10 years ago, they sometimes travel by plane for dinner, rather than driving to their destination.
Dan is one of many pilots who live with their families at the Waunakee airport. He keeps his Cessna 182 four-set aircraft in his hangar, ready to take off whenever he’s ready.
“It’s a lot of fun. It’s just incredible the places you can go and the doors it opens up,” he said.
The self-employed IT specialist not only flies for the joy of exploration, but also to help others as a volunteer. Through Angel Flight, he has flown medical patients with no other means of easy travel to specialists, including one patient from Bayfield to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
During the pandemic, when airlines stopped serving North Dakota, Dan flew blood there. He also provided hurricane relief after Florence in North Dakota, dropping off diapers, medicine and food. And at Christmastime, Dan plays Santa Claus, dropping off Christmas presents in Detroit.
Dan also volunteers with LightHawk, providing conservation flights for environmental scientists. One graduate student he flew was studying golden winged warblers, attaching transmitters to them to track their numbers as they migrate to and from the Caribbean.
On one memorable flight, he transported an environmental lobbyist and a Republican senator in Missouri along a river there, looking for farm runoff. Dan said those flights are his favorite, although setting them up takes the most work.
The Cessna also transports the family on vacations when Heidi and Dan take Emma, 7, and Nora, 3, to places like North Carolina, Minneapolis and northern Wisconsin.
“Most of the time they love it,” Dan said about their two daughters. “If they’re going somewhere, they love it. They don’t like joyrides. They like a destination.”
Dan sort of stumbled into flying, he said. He was out with friends one night, and decided to join in when one said he had a flying lesson the next day. Heidi said she remembered him coming home that night and telling her he had a flying lesson in the morning.
“I was like, ‘What?’ And he was gone ever since then,” she said.
The Silverses moved to Waunakee from Cottage Grove in November 2020 when they learned of the house for sale by the airport. They had always talked about moving to Waunakee if a house ever became available. Their oldest daughter is about to start kindergarten.
Living by the airport is more convenient for flying. Dan shaves about an hour off his time by having the runway in his backyard and avoiding travel to the Madison airport.
“Here you just open the door up and you go,” he said.
He has flown into every single public airport in Wisconsin, he said,
One of the longest trips was to Alaska. While Heidi, Emma and Nora took a commercial flight there, he spent a week traveling in the Cessna. One of the oddest coincidences occurred in one isolated town with just an airport, inn and bar where he stopped.
He noticed some people looking at his Cessna and taking pictures. It turned out one had previously owned the aircraft.
Flying in such a remote area requires special equipment just in case of a malfunction.
“He had a giant checklist,” Heidi said, adding that pilots are advised to keep a hatchet, fishing lures and nets. “You need to have some survival equipment.”
Dan said pilots often talk about “risk management.”
The Silvers family has enjoyed the freedom of flight as they’ve explored the area by air. They’ll share that enjoyment with others in the community at the Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association’s Pancakes and Planes Breakfast Sept. 11, when Dan will offer rides. The breakfast runs from 7:30 a.m.-noon at the airport at Division Street and Woodland Drive, offering a chance for community members to meet the pilots and see their aircraft.
The Silverses say they are getting to know the Waunakee community, having just experienced their first WaunaFest. They’re looking forward to Wauktoberfest, as well.
“It’s been fun being thrown into all of this,” Dan said.