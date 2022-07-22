Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
HOURS
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
CLOSED SUNDAYS FOR THE SUMMER
{p class=”p2”}Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub. Check it out!
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Summer Reading program for kids and adults. Now through Aug. 17. See website for details
Every Friday 1-2 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Preschool Storytime
Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. Fun for preschoolers and caregivers who are getting ready for the school experience. Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more! Recommended for developmental ages 3-5 (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Tiny Tots — Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m.
An active 20 minute program of simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3 and their caregiver (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Village of Waunakee Patriotic Pursuit Friday, July 1, All Day – July 31: Get Out and Explore Our Village! There is a Patriotic picture hidden outdoors at 16 different locations around town. Visit the locations and find the sign with the picture. Find 4 Patriotic pictures down, across, or diagonal to win a Bingo prize. Bring your winning Bingo card to the Village Center (333 S. Madison St.) to claim your prize. Fill in all 16 pictures and turn it in at the Village Center to be entered in our Grand Prize Drawing. Sheets must be turned in by July 31. Bingo sheets are available at the Village Center or the Library.
Yoga, Qi Gong & Mindfulness — Friday, July 22 & 29, 9 a.m. (Patio): Join Katrina Krych, RYT-500, from Radiant Lotus Yoga, for an hour long exploration of gentle hatha yoga, qi gong, and mindfulness practices. Gently wake up your body while grounding your energy. If you have a mat and blocks, please bring them. Limited supply of mats and blocks available. Other props welcome and encouraged!
Maker Monday: Galaxy Jars — Monday, July 25, 3 p.m.: Have you ever wanted to touch the stars? Join us as we make a whole galaxy you can hold in your hands. Please wear clothes that are okay if they get paint on them.Weather permitting, we will have this program will be held outdoors on the patio. If we move indoors, an alternative craft might be substituted. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Make: Perler Beads — Tuesday, July 26, 2 p.m.: Taste the Rainbow! It’s Rainbow Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time to make something. This week, come create with perler beads! No registration required.
SHAPE with Martha — Wednesday, July 27, 6:30 a.m. Ready to change your body? Shape uses strength training to improve your muscle tone as quickly as possible. You’ll have a tighter body, a faster metabolism, and less fat by the time you’re done! Enjoy a truly body-changing workout every time. This event is sponsored by the Village Center. Please bring your own mat and water.
Survival Island — Wednesday, July 27, 3-4:30 p.m.: Can you survive an earthquake or life on a deserted island? What about the sinking of the Titanic? Come test your abilities and find out! Suggested for ages 5+. No registration required. This is a drop-in program — come anytime during the event!Move: Junk Food Olympics — Rainbow Edition!
Move: Junk Food Olympics — Rainbow Edition! — Thursday, July 28, 2 p.m. Taste the Rainbow! It’s Rainbow Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time to get up and move. This week come participate in the Rainbow Junk Food Olympics! Play scoop up skittles, have a brain freeze race, and more! No registration required.
Art of Bonsai Trees — Thursday, July 28, 5:30 p.m.: We will discuss and present some examples of the basic design and styling aspects, provide a brief overview of tools, pots, soils, as well as illustrating techniques typically used to develop and care for a bonsai throughout its lifetime. We will demonstrate how a typical and inexpensive nursery tree can be “worked on” as a start toward the development of a suitable bonsai tree.
Terrific Tuesday: Snake Discovery — Tuesday, Aug. 2, 1:30 & 3 p.m. Slither into the world of reptiles by meeting several species that call Wisconsin home! From diet to habitat and behavior, with plenty of fun facts in-between, attendees will learn what makes our cold-blooded friends so unique in this engaging program. Suggested ages 4+. No registration required, no ticket necessary.
Mellow: Coloring Party — Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. Taste the Rainbow! It’s Rainbow Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time mellow out. This week come to a coloring party. There will also be a themed snack! No registration required.
Author Talk With Historian and Pulitzer Prize Winner, Dr. Marcia Chatelain — Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1 p.m. (ZOOM). Join us in conversation with Dr. Marcia Chatelain as she discusses her Pulitzer prize-winning book, Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America. She set out to answer the question of how fast-food restaurants so thoroughly saturate black neighborhoods. McDonald’s has often been blamed for the rising rates of obesity and diabetes among black Americans. Chatelain uncovers a surprising history of cooperation among fast-food companies, black capitalists, and civil rights leaders.
Kids Movie & Snack — Wednesday, Aug. 3, 3 p.m. Join us to watch a movie and enjoy ocean-themed snacks! We will be watching “Moana.” Rated PG, 1 hour 47 minutes. For all ages. No registration required.
Writer’s Group — Thursday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m. Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Groove: Tie Dye — Thursday, Aug. 4, 2 p.m. Taste the Rainbow! It’s Rainbow Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s to groove. Come wrap up Rainbow Week with tie dye! Wear clothes that can get stained. Please make sure to register.