This year, Waunakee public schools are celebrating 100 years of music education.
The Waunakee Tribune published an article in March which chronicled the beginnings of music education in Waunakee from 1922 to the 1980’s.
This article will cover the last 50 years which has brought much growth and many opportunities for students in music education in the Waunakee Schools.
Performing has grown and changed over the years. We began with a High School instrumental group and a High School Glee club in 1922. The first concert was in January 1923. Middle School Band, and Choir were added in the 1960s and the first orchestra began with 5th grade students in 1996. Our large groups have expanded from those years to 3 High School bands, 2 Middle School bands, and 1 6th grade band. There are 3 High School choirs, 2 Middle School choirs, and a 6th grade choir. There are 2 High School orchestras, 2 Middle School orchestras, a 5th grade orchestra and a 6th grade orchestra.
Over the years, students have been able to participate in smaller ensembles such as swing choirs, madrigals, dance bands, barbershop quartets, High School and Middle School musicals, marching band, jazz ensembles, jazz combos, vocal jazz, a cappella singers, pep bands, fiddle band, elementary school concerts, and solo and ensemble groups.
All these groups perform for the community in Elementary, Intermediate, Middle and High School concerts as well as in parades, community events, athletic events, and musicals.
General Music has changed as well. Elementary general music began in 1954 and was predominantly a singing class. Now elementary students have experiences in dancing, composing, listening, music theory, music of different cultures, and performing on keyboards, xylophones, recorders, ukuleles, and percussion instruments.
The Middle School general music program has expanded to include world drumming, composing, music of different cultures, performance on guitars, and digital recording. The High School currently has two general music classes, Music History and Music Technology. Two new courses are pending, a Music Workshop to explore keyboard, guitar, bass and drums and a digital production class.
Technology became a large part of teaching music. The music department began with electronic keyboards and a computer assisted composing unit in the 1980’s. Instruction evolved from vinyl records to cassettes to CDs to digital files. Music educators are provided with electronic tools to support the curriculum including smart boards, recording devices, electronic instruments, internet access, and software to support instruction. Notating music has gone from writing down musical notation by hand on music staff paper to being able to create using music software. Digital workstations enable students to learn to compose and arrange music for any instrument or voice on a computer screen, digitally listen to it and record their finished composition.
Composing has always been an important part of the curriculum. We sponsored composers in residence programs where students could work with living composer and collaboratively help with writing new music. It began with composer Warren Gooch (1987). Elizabeth Alexander was a composer in residence in 1991 and 1993 and wrote “Peaceful Valley” as the Intermediate School song in 1992. Pierre LaPlante wrote music for the dedication of the new Middle School in 1996 and the High School has commissioned several pieces. Since 1987, students have entered their own compositions in the Wisconsin School Music Association’s composition project. There have been numerous student award winners from the Middle School and High School. Improvisation has also been emphasized in the curriculum beginning in kindergarten and culminating in vocal jazz and instrumental jazz ensembles.
The community has supported music education by providing excellent facilities over the years. The first instrumental groups and choirs played in any available space. Now our schools have dedicated music rooms that are specially built for music education including rehearsal rooms, practice rooms and music technology labs. The High School Performing Arts Center was built to provide space for our music performance ensembles, drama groups and community groups to perform. As the community grows and new schools are built, it is important that the facility needs of music education are included in future buildings.
Opportunities to travel and perform in different states and countries has also evolved over the last 50 years. Student musicians performed at Disney World, the Indianapolis 500, Carnegie Hall, at a Green Bay Packer’s game, and WSMA music convention just to name a few. Performing groups have gone on tour to perform in Ireland, Canada, St. Louis, Tennessee, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, and numerous other cities. This has enabled students to hear and learn about different musical genres and different cultures.
All of this has been a product of the work of great music educators. There are 55 music educators who have taught in the Waunakee Schools since 1922. All have contributed to this legacy of great music education. Some have served for a few years, and some have taught for more than 20 years including Dr. John Chaval, James Anderson, Janet Tweed, Ross Cowing, Kathy Bartling, Karen Benson, Pete Klapatch, Elaine Smiley, Sam Robinson and Gina Braun. It is also important to recognize the work of the current staff. They are Molly Petroff, Ryan Gill, Ryan Caloud, Elizabeth Heiks, James Sercombe, Angela Roberts, Jessica Spicer, Aaron Cornelio, Michael Steen, Sussanah Herrick, Katherine Swank, Elizabeth Zinger, Emily Roska, Abigail Taulbee and Christina Metzger.
These music educators are grateful for the support of the community. Over the years, parents, the Board of Education, the administration, the Music Boosters and the entire community have been an integral part of excellent music education for Waunakee students. The music department is grateful for this support as they continue to respond to the changing needs of their students and adapt curriculum and programs to engage students for years to come.
There is much to celebrate in this 100 year musical journey. The music department will be celebrating on Monday, October 17 from 6:30 to 8:00 in the High School Commons with a variety of faculty and student performances, exhibits and slide shows of pictures of the last 100 years. There will also be tables celebrating community groups that have been a part of this centennial.