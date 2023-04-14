333 S. Madison St., Waunakee
Main: (608) 849-8385; Nutrition: (608) 849-9909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
Have You Considered Leading a Book Club? The Waunakee Senior Center would like to start a new book club and we are seeking someone to facilitate. Contact Diane at (608) 849-8548.
MEALS: Congregate Meals—Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M-F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before. Home Delivered Meals—Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to receive home-delivered meals, M-F. The suggested donation for a meal is $4.50. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Please call (608) 849-8385 for appointment.
Massage Therapy: Monday, Thursday and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee.
Acupuncture: Dr. Joe of New Path Acupuncture holds appointments on Thursdays in Wellness Room B. The fee is $65. Appointments can be made by calling Dr. Joe directly at (608) 345-3567.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com.
Caregiver Support Group—First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of care giving.
Parkinson’s Support — Meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1 p.m. (February—October).
UPCOMING EVENTS
Matinee Movie: No reservations needed. $2 donation for popcorn and soda.
Friday, April 14, 12:45 p.m., Legacy Peak; Friday, April 28, 12:45 p.m., 80 for Brady
Lunch & Entertainment — Wednesday, April 19 starting at 11:30 a.m. (Program immediately after lunch). Behind the genius of the Wright brothers, Wilbur and Orville, was their beloved and devoted sister, Katharine. She may be often overlooked by history but make no mistake, she was the integral variable in the equation that solved the mystery of controlled flight. Join us as we welcome Jessica Michna in another riveting historical performance as she presents “Katharine Wright and Those Flyboys from Dayton.” Reservation requested no later than 1 p.m. the day before to reserve your spot. Space is limited. A donation is requested for the meal.
ROMEO Breakfast — Wednesday, April 25 at 9 a.m.: Reservations are needed, please call no later than Thursday, April 23. Cost is $6. Dave Mossiner will return to present. This time he will present his program regarding covered bridges.
Tai Chi / Qi Gong — Thursdays, 5/4/23—5/25/23: Beginning Tai Chi is held at 10-10:45 a.m.; Continuing Tai Chi is held 11-11:45 a.m. Rita Hohlstein leads this slow graceful movement program that enhances mental focus, posture and relaxation.Build muscular endurance and improve flexibility, balance, and coordination. Cost for each course 4-session course is $30. Call 608-849-8385 to register.
Dementia Education Series — The Waunakee Dementia Friendly Committee is hosting an educational series for caregivers who have loved ones with dementia. This series will be three Tuesdays in May from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Waunakee Senior Center. You may come to all presentations or just one, we just ask that you call the senior center to register 608-849-8385 or email Case Manager, Melissa Woznick at mwoznick@waunakee.com. Tuesday, May 2 — Communication Changes through the Dementia Journey; Tuesday May 9 — Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior; Tuesday May 16 — The Dementia Experience: A sensitivity training program that enables caregivers to gain a greater understanding of dementia.
Free COVID-19 Vaccines (1st, 2nd, or booster doses), Friday, April 14 from 9 a.m.-noon at Waunakee Senior Center, 333 S Madison St., Waunakee, walk in — no appointments. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax are available while supplies last. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months — 17 year-olds need a parent or guardian present.
OUTINGS
Take Me Out To The Ball Game — Join us as we head off to American Family Field for a Brewers Game! We have reserved our usual first baseline seating in the shade (excellent seats). Coach bus will drop us off at the entrance near our seating. Lunch and/or snacks are on your own at the ballpark. Cost for your game ticket including the motor coach travel is $68 per person.Call (608) 849-8385 for reservations.
Wednesday, May 24 Brewers vs. Astros, game time is 12:10 p.m. Bus departs Senior Center at 9:15 a.m. and estimated return time is approx. 4:30 p.m. Paid reservations are due no later than April 14.
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips—Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m. Mondays, April 17 Metcalfe’s Hilldale; April 24 West Towne Mall.
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly. Suggested donation—$1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES:
Waunamakers Second Wednesday of each month from 1-2:30 pm. Gather with others to work on knitting, sewing, and crocheting projects for individuals and families in need. Quilting 4th Thursday each month. Painting Wednesday 2 p.m. Stamping Third Wednesday each month at 11 a.m. Wood Carvers Wednesdays 9 a.m. (sorry no electronic carving tools). Bridge Mondays 1 p.m. Euchre Thursdays 1 p.m. Leisurely Euchre—Mondays 1 p.m. 500 Tuesday 1 p.m. Poker Mondays and Fridays 1 p.m. Sheepshead Tuesdays 1 p.m. Scrabble Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.; Mah Jongg Tuesdays and Fridays 1 p.m. Texas Hold ‘em Thursdays 1 p.m.