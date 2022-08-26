333 South Madison Street, Waunakee
Phone Numbers: Main 608-849-8385;
Nutrition 608-849-9909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
The parking lot construction is underway and will be completely closed until the project is finished. All Senior Center programs, activities and services will be suspended until the work is complete. The latest this could be is Sept. 2, but we hope it may be completed sooner.
Those who attend the congregate meal program on a regular basis will receive a home delivered meal during this time.
For services, including foot care clinics, massage and acupuncture please check with the person providing the service for their plan to continue service. We thank you for your understanding and patience during this project.
MEALS:
Congregate Meals — Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M — F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before. REMINDER: Dining Site is closed Aug. 10–Sept. 5.
Home Delivered Meals – Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to receive home-delivered meals, M-F. The suggested donation for a meal is $4. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Appointments are available four Tuesdays and the first three Wednesdays each month. Fee is $25. Call for an appointment. Bring two towels and arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment. Appointments Aug. 10-Sept. 2 will take place at the American Legion.
Massage Therapy: Monday, Thursday and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee. Be sure to ask your massage therapist where your appointment will be held during our parking lot construction (8/10-9/2)
Acupuncture: Dr. Joe of New Path Acupunture holds appointments on Thursdays in Wellness Room B. The fee is $65. Appointments can be made by calling Dr. Joe directly at (608) 345-3567.
Blood Pressure Screening appointments are held the first Tuesday each month from 12-12:30 p.m.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com. TOPS will meet at Cannery Row 8/10 – 9/2/22.
Memory Café — will not meet in August. Will resume the 1st Thursday in September.
Caregiver Support Group — First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of care giving.
Parkinson’s Support meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1 p.m. (February – October). In August the group will meet at M&M Coffee House at 509 W. Main Street.
Attorney Hours — Attorney Eric Christoffersen is offering monthly office hours at the Senior Center for no-charge, no-obligation consultations for local seniors please call Eric’s office to schedule (608) 662-0440. August appointments will take place at Eric’s Office on Main Street.
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips — Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12, East Towne Mall
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly. Suggested donation — $1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
TRIPS & EXCURSIONS
Fireside: “Grease” Wednesday, Oct. 19: This motorcoach trip to the Fireside will begin with a delicious afternoon dinner. All meals include a Signature Salad, Freshly Baked Breads, Roasted Yukon O’Brien Potatoes, Fresh Asparagus with Carrot Coins, Peach Cobbler and a beverage (coffee, tea, or milk).Please select your entree option and give your selection to the Senior Center at the time of reservations:
1) CHICKEN AND RIBS
2) SLICED ROAST BEEF TENDERLOIN
3) GRILLED SALMON
After dinner sit back and enjoy a look back at Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: the hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their hip-shaking “Pink Ladies”. Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night” — recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the sound track of a generation. Depart the Senior Center at 9:15 a.m. and return approximately 5:30 p.m. Cost per person is $110. Space is limited and paid reservations are due by Thursday, September 15
Call (608) 849-8385 and reserve your spot today!