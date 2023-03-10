333 S. Madison St., Waunakee
Main: (608) 849-8385; Nutrition: (608) 849-9909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
Inclement Weather Closing: Please pay attention to school closing announcements during inclement weather. If the Waunakee School District is closed, the Senior Center is closed. There will be no on-site meals or home delivered meals. The Transit Solutions bus will not provide transportation and all programs at the center will be cancelled.
Have you considered leading a book club? The Waunakee Senior Center would like to start a new book club and we are seeking someone to facilitate. Contact Diane at (608) 849-8548.
MEALS: Congregate Meals—Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M-F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before. Home Delivered Meals—Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to receive home-delivered meals, M-F. The suggested donation for a meal is $4.50. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Please call (608) 849-8385 for appointment.
Massage Therapy: Monday, Thursday and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee.
Acupuncture: Dr. Joe of New Path Acupuncture holds appointments on Thursdays in Wellness Room B. The fee is $65. Appointments can be made by calling Dr. Joe directly at (608) 345-3567.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com.
Caregiver Support Group—First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of care giving.
Parkinson’s Support — Meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1 p.m. (February—October).
UPCOMING EVENTS
Matinee Movies: No reservations needed. $2 donation for popcorn and soda.
Friday, March 31at 12:45 p.m. “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Lunch & Entertainment (The Great American Songbook: Cole Porter) — Wednesday, March 15, starting at 11:30 a.m. (Program immediately after lunch). Four Seasons Theatre of Madison brings you their 2023 musical showcase called, The Great American Songbook: Cole Porter. Great local singers will share the music of this iconic American songwriter, including tunes from his Broadway hits Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate. Audiences will enjoy hearing both Broadway classics and lesser-known gems, all while they learn about the life and work of Cole Porter. Plan to join us for lunch prior to the performance. There is no charge for the entertainment, however a donation is requested for the meal. Don’t forget to call or stop by to make your lunch reservation no later than 1:00 p.m. the day before. A donation is appreciated for the meal.
Birthday Bingo — Thursday, March 9: Due to the snow closure in February, we will celebrate February and March birthdays together on Thursday, March 9. We hope you will come and enjoy our Birthday lunch including birthday cake and a chance at a prize. Be sure to make your lunch reservation no later than 1 p.m. the day before. For those that wish to stay, we offer bingo starting at 12:45 p.m. Cost is fifty cents per bingo card and all proceeds are paid out to the winners. Bingo lasts as long as the prize money lasts. Mark your calendars for Thursday, April 6th for the April Birthday Bingo.
ROMEO Breakfast — Wednesday, March 29, at 9 a.m.: Reservations are needed no later than March 23. Cost is $6. UW Family Medicine Resident, Kane Laks, M.D., will present regarding Men’s Health.
Limited AARP Tax Appointments are available at the Senior Center on Tuesdays through 4/4/23. Qualified seniors may call to receive an appointment.
FREE COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: Friday, April 4, 9am-Noon at the Senior Center. Walk-In only. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies last, No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months or older is welcome (6 mo. — 17 year-olds need a parent/guardian present). 1st, 2nd, or booster doses given.
OUTINGS
Ho Chunk Black River Falls — Wednesday, March 22: Depart at 9:30 a.m., return at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $59. Participants receive $25 in Play, plus Seniors 50+ receive $10 Rewards Play after earning 10 points while playing slots. Please note that paid reservations are due no later than Friday, March 3. Call 849-8385 to make your reservation.
“Swing Into Spring” at the Sanfilippo Estate, Barrington, Illinois, Tuesday, May 9: Join us on a deluxe motorcoach bus as we head to the Sanfillipo Estate in Barrington, Illinois for an elegant afternoon luncheon followed by a live Theater Organ Concert! We begin at noon with a sit-down, elegant luncheon, with wine, in the Sanfilippo Carousel Pavilion. Demonstrations of Dance, Band, and Fairground Organs with Big Band will follow lunch. Afterwards guests may roam the pavilion collections, including boarding the train cars. The 1890 Eden Palais Carousel will also be demonstrated. At 2 pm we head over to the Sanfilippo Residence and into the theater for a 90-minute live Theater Organ Concert with Organist Zach Frame on the 7,000+ pipe Wurlitzer Organ. Selections will include Big Band favorites, Swing, and music from the Great American Songbook. Re-live the nostalgia of one of the greatest eras in music! Guests are encouraged to dress in their best spring outfits and most striking hats! Following the Concert, for 45-minutes guests may roam the Sanfilippo Residence and its Collections of Automatic Music Instruments, with many machines demonstrated by Docents. Bus departs the Senior Center at 9:30 a.m. and returns approximately 7:00 p.m. Cost is $148 per person and paid reservations are due no later than 3/31/23. Swing into Spring at the Sanfilippo Estate with an afternoon filled with great music and joy!
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips—Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m.
March 13 — East Towne Mall — Madison
March 20 — West Towne Mall — Madison
March 27 — Metcalfe’s Hilldale
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly. Suggested donation—$1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES:
Waunamakers Second Wednesday of each month from 1-2:30 pm. Gather with others to work on knitting, sewing, and crocheting projects for individuals and families in need. Quilting 4th Thursday each month. Painting Wednesday 2 p.m. Stamping Third Wednesday each month at 11 a.m. Wood Carvers Wednesdays 9 a.m. (sorry no electronic carving tools). Wii Bowling Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m. Bridge Mondays 1 p.m. Euchre Thursdays 1 p.m. Leisurely Euchre—Mondays 1 p.m. 500 Tuesdays 1 p.m. Poker Mondays and Fridays 1 p.m. Sheepshead Tuesdays 1 p.m. Scrabble Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.; Mah Jongg Tuesdays and Fridays 1 p.m. Texas Hold ‘em Thursdays 1 p.m.