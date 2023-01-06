333 S. Madison St., Waunakee
(608) 849-9909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
Inclement Weather Closing: Please pay attention to school closing announcements during inclement weather. If the Waunakee School District is closed, the Senior Center is closed. There will be no on-site meals or home delivered meals. The Transit Solutions bus will not provide transportation and all programs at the center will be cancelled.
MEALS: Congregate Meals—Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M-F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before. Home Delivered Meals—Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to receive home-delivered meals, M-F. The suggested donation for a meal is $4.50. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Our Foot Care program is suspended until further notice while our nurse is on medical leave.
Massage Therapy: Monday, Thursday and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee.
Acupuncture: Dr. Joe of New Path Acupuncture holds appointments on Thursdays in Wellness Room B. The fee is $65. Appointments can be made by calling Dr. Joe directly at (608) 345-3567.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com.
Caregiver Support Group—First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of care giving.
Parkinson’s Support Meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1 p.m. (February—October).
UPCOMING EVENTS
Matinee Movie: No reservations needed. $2 donation for popcorn and soda. Friday, Jan. 13 at 12:45 p.m. “Ticket to Paradise.” Friday, Jan. 27 at 12:45 p.m. “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend.”
Lunch & Entertainment (Singer/Musician Craig Siemsen, Over the Rainbow), Wednesday, Jan. 18 starting at 11:30 a.m.: Join us for lunch followed by a full afternoon of music, fun, and friends. Individuals living within our service area can call for reservations beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4. Individuals living outside our service area can call beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11. A donation is appreciated for the meal. Space is limited.
ROMEO Breakfast—Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.: Effective 1/1/22 cost per breakfast is $6 per person. Reservations are needed, please call no later than Thursday, Jan. 19.
Limited AARP Tax Appointments are available at the Senior Center on Tuesdays 2/7—4/4/23. Qualified seniors may call to receive an appointment.
OUTINGS
Drury Lane Theatre—A Chorus Line, Thursday, Feb. 23: Let’s head to Oakbrook, Illinois to enjoy a dinner theatre we haven’t yet experienced! We will start our afternoon with a delicious dinner served right at the theatre. After dinner, relax and enjoy A Chorus Line! Depart the Senior Center at 8:30 a.m. and return approximately 6:50 p.m. Per person fee is $15
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips—Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9 Walmart—Monona; Monday, Jan. 16, No Trip—Senior Center is Closed; Monday, Jan. 23 West Towne Mall; Monday, Jan. 30, Costco—Middleton.
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly. Suggested donation—$1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES:
Waunamakers Second Wednesday of each month from 1-2:30 pm. Gather with others to work on knitting, sewing, and crocheting projects for individuals and families in need. Quilting 4th Thursday each month. Painting Wednesday 2 p.m. Stamping Third Wednesday each month at 11 a.m. Wood Carvers Wednesdays 9 a.m. (sorry no electronic carving tools). Wii Bowling Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m. Bridge Mondays 1 p.m. Euchre Thursdays 1 p.m. Leisurely Euchre—Mondays 1 p.m. 500 Tuesday 1 p.m. Poker Mondays and Fridays 1 p.m. Sheepshead Tuesdays 1 p.m. Scrabble Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.; Mah Jongg Tuesdays and Fridays 1 p.m. Texas Hold ‘em Thursdays 1 p.m.