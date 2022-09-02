333 South Madison Street, Waunakee
Phone Numbers: Main 608-849-8385;
Nutrition 608-849-9909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
MEALS:
Congregate Meals — Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M — F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before.
Home Delivered Meals – Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to receive home-delivered meals, M-F. The suggested donation for a meal is $4. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Appointments are available four Tuesdays and the first three Wednesdays each month. Fee is $25. Call for an appointment. Bring two towels and arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment.
Massage Therapy: Monday, Thursday and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee.
Acupuncture: Dr. Joe of New Path Acupunture holds appointments on Thursdays in Wellness Room B. The fee is $65. Appointments can be made by calling Dr. Joe directly at (608) 345-3567.
Blood Pressure Screening appointments are held the first Tuesday each month from 12-12:30 p.m.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com. TOPS will meet at Cannery Row 8/10 – 9/2/22.
Caregiver Support Group — First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of care giving.
Parkinson’s Support meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1 p.m. (February – October).
Attorney Hours — Attorney Eric Christoffersen is offering monthly office hours at the Senior Center for no-charge, no-obligation consultations for local seniors please call Eric’s office to schedule (608) 662-0440.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Birthday Bingo — Tuesday, Sept. 13: Enjoy our Birthday lunch, cake and ice cream followed by BINGO. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., BINGO starting at 12:45 p.m. Cost is fifty cents per bingo card and all proceeds are paid out in prizes to winners! Bingo lasts as long as the prize money lasts.
Picnic Lunch & “Neil Diamond” — Wednesday, Sept. 28 starting at 11:30. Gather for our end of the season indoor picnic and stay for a performance by the Dave Freitag. A donation is requested for the meal. Make your dinner reservations no later than 1:00 pm the day prior.
StrongBodies Workshop — Tuesdays and Thursdays 10/4 – 12/1 from 12:30– 1:30 p.m. (No Class on 11/10 and 11/24). StrongBodies is a strength training program that is evidence based to help older adults. There is no charge for this course. Call 608-849-8385 to register.
Tai Chi / Qi Gong — Tai Chi is a slow graceful movement program led by Rita Hohlstein. Call 608-849-8385 to register.
Beginning Tai Chi / Qi Gong = Thursdays 9/22/22—11/10/22 from 10:00 a.m. — 10:45 a.m. Fee is $60 for eight 45-minute classes
Continuing Tai Chi / Qi Gong — Thursdays 9/22/22—11/10/22 from 11–11:45 a.m. Fee is $60 for eight 45-minute classes.
Chair Tai Chi / Qi Gong
Tuesdays 10/4/22—10/25/22 from 11-11:45 a.m. Fee is $30 for four 45-minute classes
Learn to Line Dance
No dance experience is necessary. Instructor, Nancy Vidlak, will teach using demonstration and easy-to-follow steps. Monday evenings 9/26 – 10/24 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm (no class on 10/10). Cost is $35 for the 4-class session. Call 608-849-8385 to register.
ROMEO Breakfast Tuesday, September 27. Cost is $5 per meal. Reservations are due no later than September 22.
MATINEE MOVIES
Friday, Sept. 16 at 12:45 pm Where the Crawdads Sing
Friday, Septe. 30 at 12:45 pm Elvis
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips — Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12, East Towne Mall
Monday, Sept.19 Metcalfes – Hilldale
Monday, Sept. 26 West Towne Mall — Madison
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly. Suggested donation — $1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
TRIPS & EXCURSIONS
Fireside: “Grease” Wednesday, Oct. 19: This motorcoach trip to the Fireside will begin with a delicious afternoon dinner. After dinner sit back for the production of “Grease.” Call (608) 849-8385 and reserve your spot today!
Diamond Jo Casino — Friday, Oct. 21: This trip includes motorcoach transportation, $10 in slot play, and a lunch voucher. Depart the Senior Center at 9:00 a.m. and returns at 5:45 p.m. Cost per person is $64 and paid reservations are due no later than Sept. 26. Call (608) 849-8385 for reservations.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES:
Waunamakers Second Wednesday of each month from 1:00 – 2:30 pm. Gather with others to work on knitting, sewing, and crocheting projects for individuals and families in need. Quilting 4th Thursday each month. Painting Wednesday 2pm Stamping Third Wednesday each month at 11am Wood Carvers Wednesdays 9am (sorry no electronic carving tools). Wii Bowling Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30am Bridge Mondays 1pm Euchre Thursdays 1pm. Leisurely Euchre – Mondays 1pm 500 Tuesday 1pm. Poker Mondays and Fridays 1pm. Sheepshead Tuesdays 1pm. Scrabble Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am. Mah Jongg Tuesdays and Fridays 1pm. Texas Hold ‘em Thursdays 1pm.