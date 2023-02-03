333 S. Madison St., Waunakee
Main: (608) 849-8385; Nutrition: (608) 849-9909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
Inclement Weather Closing: Please pay attention to school closing announcements during inclement weather. If the Waunakee School District is closed, the Senior Center is closed. There will be no on-site meals or home delivered meals. The Transit Solutions bus will not provide transportation and all programs at the center will be cancelled.
MEALS: Congregate Meals—Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M-F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before. Home Delivered Meals—Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to receive home-delivered meals, M-F. The suggested donation for a meal is $4.50. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Please call (608) 849-8385 for appointment.
Massage Therapy: Monday, Thursday and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee.
Acupuncture: Dr. Joe of New Path Acupuncture holds appointments on Thursdays in Wellness Room B. The fee is $65. Appointments can be made by calling Dr. Joe directly at (608) 345-3567.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com.
Caregiver Support Group—First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of care giving.
Parkinson’s Support — Meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1 p.m. (February—October).
UPCOMING EVENTS
Matinee Movie: No reservations needed. $2 donation for popcorn and soda.
Friday, Feb. 10 at 12:45 p.m. “Till”; Friday, Feb. 24 at 12:45 p.m. “The Fabelmans.”
Limited AARP Tax Appointments are available at the Senior Center on Tuesdays 2/7—4/4/23. Qualified seniors may call to receive an appointment.
Birthday Bingo — Thursday, Feb. 9: In February and March we will host Birthday Bingo on Thursday the 9th. We hope you will come and enjoy our Birthday lunch including birthday cake and a chance at a prize. Be sure to make your lunch reservation no later than 1 p.m. the day before. For those that wish to stay, we offer bingo starting at 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per bingo card and all proceeds are paid out to the winners. Bingo lasts as long as the prize money lasts.
Lunch & Entertainment (Author Frances Milburn) — Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 11:30 a.m.: Join us for lunch followed by a presentation by author Frances Milburn discussing her book called, “Walking Backwards.” Reservations are required for the meal no later than 1pm the day before by calling (608) 849-8385. A donation is appreciated for the meal. Space is limited.
ROMEO Breakfast — Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m.: Reservations are needed, please call no later than Thursday, February 16. Cost is $6.
Beginning Tai Chi / Qi Gong — Classes are held Thursdays. Fee: $60 for eight 45-minute classes (or drop in rates are $9 per drop-in date); Dates: Feb. 23-April 13, 10-10:45 a.m. Call (608) 849-8385 for reservations.
Continuing Tai Chi / Qi Gong — Classes are held Thursdays. Fee: $60 for eight 45-minute classes (or drop in rates are $9 per drop-in date); Feb. 23-April 13, 11–11:45 a.m. Call for reservations.
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips—Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m.
Feb. 6 — Walmart Supercenter; Feb. 13, East Towne Mall; Feb. 20, West Towne Mall; Feb. 27, Costco — Middleton.
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly. Suggested donation—$1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES:
Waunamakers Second Wednesday of each month from 1-2:30 pm. Gather with others to work on knitting, sewing, and crocheting projects for individuals and families in need. Quilting 4th Thursday each month. Painting Wednesday 2 p.m. Stamping Third Wednesday each month at 11 a.m. Wood Carvers Wednesdays 9 a.m. (sorry no electronic carving tools). Wii Bowling Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m. Bridge Mondays 1 p.m. Euchre Thursdays 1 p.m. Leisurely Euchre—Mondays 1 p.m. 500 Tuesday 1 p.m. Poker Mondays and Fridays 1 p.m. Sheepshead Tuesdays 1 p.m. Scrabble Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.; Mah Jongg Tuesdays and Fridays 1 p.m. Texas Hold ‘em Thursdays 1 p.m.