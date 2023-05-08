333 South Madison Street, Waunakee
Phone Numbers: Main: 608-849-8385; Nutrition 608-849-9909
Hours: Monday — Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
MEALS: Congregate Meals — Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M-F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before. Home Delivered Meals –Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to received home-delivered meals, M-F. The suggested donation for a meal is $4.50. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Fee is $25 and can be paid with cash or check. Bring Two small towels to your appointment. Please call 608-849-8385 for an appointment.
Massage Therapy Monday, Thursday, and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee.
Acupuncture Dr. Joe of New Path Acupuncture holds appointments on Thursdays in Wellness Room B. The fee is $65. Appointments can be made by calling Dr. Joe directly at 608-345-3567.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 am. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com
Caregiver Support Group First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of caregiving.
Parkinson’s Support Meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1pm (February — October).
UPCOMING EVENTS
Matinee Movie: No reservations needed. $2 donation for popcorn and soda. Friday, May 12 at 12:45 p.m., Aftersun; Friday, May 26 at 12:45 p.m., The Old Way
ROMEO Breakfast — Tuesday, May 23 at 9 a.m. Reservations are needed, please call no later than Thursday, May 18. Cost is $6. Optometrist, Jim Bardenwerper, will discuss the Lions Club’s eye glass program and how it has benefited people in Peru.
Dementia Education Series — The Waunakee Dementia Friendly Committee is hosting an educational series for caregivers who have loved ones with dementia. The last of the three part series will be held on Tuesday May 16 — The Dementia Experience: A sensitivity training program that enables caregivers to gain a greater understanding of dementia. Please contact the senior center to register at 608-849-8385 or email Case Manager, Melissa Woznick at mwoznick@waunakee.com
OUTINGS
Take Me Out To The Ball Game — Join us as we head off to American Family Field for a Brewers Game! We have reserved our usual first baseline seating in the shade (excellent seats). Coach bus will drop us off at the entrance near our seating. Lunch and/or snacks are on your own at the ballpark. Cost for your game ticket including the motor coach travel is $68 per person. Call (608) 849-8385 for reservations.
Wednesday, June 21 Brewers vs. Diamond Backs, game time is 1:10 p.m. Bus departs Senior Center at 10:15 a.m. and estimated return time is approx. 5:30 p.m. Now taking reservations! Paid reservations are due no later than May 12.
Wednesday, July 26 Brewers vs. Reds, game time is 1:10 p.m. Bus departs Senior Center at 10:15 a.m. and estimated return time is approx. 5:30 p.m. Accepting reservations starting May 22 and paid reservations are due no later than June 16.
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips. Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m. Mondays, May 15 Metcalfe’s Hilldale; May 22 West Towne Mall — Madison
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly.Suggested donation — $1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES:
Waunamakers Second Wednesday of each month from 1-2:30 pm. Gather with others to work on knitting, sewing, and crocheting projects for individuals and families in need. Quilting 4th Thursday each month. Painting Wednesday 2 p.m., Stamping Third Wednesday each month at 11 a.m., Wood Carvers Wednesdays 9 a.m. (sorry no electronic carving tools), Bridge Mondays 1 p.m., Euchre Thursdays 1 p.m., Leisurely Euchre—Mondays 1 p.m., 500 Tuesday 1 p.m., Poker Mondays and Fridays 1 p.m., Sheepshead Tuesdays 1 p.m., Scrabble Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m., Mah Jongg Tuesdays and Fridays 1 p.m., Texas Hold ‘em Thursdays 1 p.m.