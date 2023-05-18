Concept

While Dane Arts Mural Arts will work on the design, Michelle Kullmann presented this as one of the very preliminary concepts during the village board's meeting. Visitors could take pictures of themselves with the mural.

A new mural planned for Main Street will pay tribute to a Waunakee High School graduate whose life ended too soon.

The Waunakee Village Board Monday approved an agreement with a property owner where the mural will be located, along with arrangement with Michelle Kullmann, whose son, Cade Reddington, died of fentanyl poisoning at just 18 years old as a UW-Milwaukee freshman in 2021.