While Dane Arts Mural Arts will work on the design, Michelle Kullmann presented this as one of the very preliminary concepts during the village board's meeting. Visitors could take pictures of themselves with the mural.
A new mural planned for Main Street will pay tribute to a Waunakee High School graduate whose life ended too soon.
The Waunakee Village Board Monday approved an agreement with a property owner where the mural will be located, along with arrangement with Michelle Kullmann, whose son, Cade Reddington, died of fentanyl poisoning at just 18 years old as a UW-Milwaukee freshman in 2021.
Kullmann is working with the village to hire Dane Arts Mural Arts (DAMA), the organization previously contracted to create the mural on the Waunakee Furniture ETC building, along with storm drain murals in the community.
At the village board’s May 15 meeting, Kullmann described a butterfly concept for this piece, which would be placed on the Wanabike building at 200 W. Main St., on the east facing wall.
The concept Kullmann presented shows other butterflies rising, where community members could list the names and forever ages of loved ones lost too soon.
People could also have their pictures taken with the mural with the hashtag, “Your wings were ready but our hearts were not,” Kullmann said.
Since losing her son, Kullman has worked to raise awareness about the fentanyl crisis, speaking to students about the dangers of fentanyl and successfully advocating for Narcan to be placed in all of the UW dormitories.
“One of the ways to release some of the pain is to honor his death,” she told the village board.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said the owners of 200 W. Main St. are not interested in a permanent mural on their building. They did agree to a temporary mural on aluminum panels that would be the village’s property mounted on a wall, Schmidt said, with a simple lease agreement.
The cost to contract with DAMA for the mural is $8,000. The village could pay for half of that through its creative economy budget with dollars raised through auction of the Art on Main public art pieces each year, Schmidt said, noting that a downpayment could be made to DAMA with the rest of the funds raised by Kullmann.
“I did get the sense from DAMA that this could be a project that could be completed this summer,” Schmidt said.
Village trustees supported the idea, calling it beautiful.
Joe Zitzelsberg asked about the panels’ durability.
Schmidt said they would be painted offsite, installed with a bracketing system and coated to protect against ultraviolet light damage, and allow easy cleanup of any graffiti.
Fellow trustee Erin Moran confirmed that if the fundraising campaign receives donations above the cost, they would offset the village’s contribution.
Trustee Nila Frye added that the mural would give people another reason to visit Waunakee’s downtown.