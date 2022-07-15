333 South Madison Street
Waunakee, WI 53597
Phone: (608) 850-5992
The Village Center fitness center and walking track are open. Our hours are Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 12-4 p.m.
Searching for Summer Activities? The Late Summer/Fall edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families will be mailed to all Village of Waunakee households no later than August 1. In the meantime – programs and activities scheduled for July can be found on the Village website at {span class=”s1”}www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs{/span}. You also can click on the link “Register on-line & View Activities” for new programs that have recently been added. Openings are still available in many of our programs!
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Play in Your Park — July 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Savannah Park: This is a free drop-in program geared for ages 4-9. Join us for crafts, games, sports and other fun activities.
Open Ice Skating — Fridays 1-3 p.m. at The Ice Pond: Come to The Ice Pond to skate to music under the disco lights with your friends and family. Skate rental is included in the registration fee and participants are encouraged to bring a helmet. This is a drop-in program but registration prior to the event is encouraged as space on the ice is limited. Drop-in participants run the risk of being turned away if we have reached capacity.
YEL! Brick Builders — Mon.-Thurs. July 18-21 9:00am-12:00pm
For engineers and builders ready for a challenge using LEGO® bricks! We’ve saved our most challenging engineering projects for this summer camp. Students build a robotic DogBot, a motorized BugBot, geared up Racer and a scary Bat...all challenging for any connoisseur of LEGO® bricks.
YEL! Fencing — Mon.-Thurs. July 18-21 9:00am-12:00pm
New and returning students invited. Your favorite instructors return with more knowledge, refined coaching skills and, of course, your favorite fencing games and arm bands. Safety is our priority. We supply safety swords, protective masks, chest plates and jackets, in a high-octane, inclusive environment.
Youth Disc Golf Camp — July 25-29, 10-11:30 a.m.: This 5-day camp is geared towards beginners ages 8-14! Participants will learn the history of disc golf, general etiquette, a variety of grips and throws, the different types of discs and more!
Barn Quilt Class — Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Join Emma from EL Barn Quilts for this unique class. You choose the colors to paint a pre-drawn barn quilt design on 2’x2’ wood to be used indoors or outside. No experience is necessary to create a beautiful piece of art to take home and enjoy.
Madison Radicals Ultimate Frisbee Camp — Aug. 1-5, 1-4 p.m.: Ultimate is a non-contact fast-paced sport played with a flying disc. The Madison Radicals are offering safe, instructional Ultimate Frisbee camps. These week-long camps are run in half-day sessions and are tailored for ages 8-14. All registrants will receive a Madison Radicals frisbee.
Chalk Talk — Wednesday, Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m.: Learn the techniques needed to bring your driveway chalk drawings to a new level. This hands-on art class will teach gridding to make your original art large-scale and tips to blend and make colors more vibrant. All the supplies are included, and you get to take home your own small version of street art.
Chalk Walk — Wednesday, Aug. 17
Sidewalk Art Noon-6 p.m.: Artists or all ages and abilities are invited to register to for a 6-foot square to help complete a colorful mural path around Village Park Drive. You receive a box of artist pastel chalks and can come any time in the six-hour window to complete your project for everyone to enjoy. The public is invited to walk around and see all the beautiful creations throughout this time.
Color Walk 6 p.m.: Join us for a 1-mile walk around Village Park as you are showered in colored powder. The finale is a color storm that will turn you into a technicolor canvas. Sign up with your family and friends and receive the official Chalk Walk t-shirt to use as the canvas for a night the kids
