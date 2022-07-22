333 South Madison Street
The Village Center fitness center and walking track are open. Our hours are Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 12-4 p.m.
The Late Summer/Fall edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families will be mailed to all Village of Waunakee households no later than August 1. In the meantime – programs and activities scheduled for July can be found on the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. You also can click on the link “Register on-line & View Activities” for new programs that have recently been added. Openings are still available in many of our programs!
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Play in Your Park — July 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Westbridge: This is a free drop-in program geared for ages 4-9. Join us for crafts, games, sports and other fun activities.
Open Ice Skating — Fridays 1-3 p.m. at The Ice Pond: Come to The Ice Pond to skate to music under the disco lights with your friends and family. Skate rental is included in the registration fee and participants are encouraged to bring a helmet. This is a drop-in program but registration prior to the event is encouraged as space on the ice is limited. Drop-in participants run the risk of being turned away if we have reached capacity.
Youth Disc Golf Camp — July 25-29, 10-11:30 a.m.: This 5-day camp is geared towards beginners ages 8-14! Participants will learn the history of disc golf, general etiquette, a variety of grips and throws, the different types of discs and more!
Barn Quilt Class — Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Join Emma from EL Barn Quilts for this unique class. You choose the colors to paint a pre-drawn barn quilt design on 2’x2’ wood to be used indoors or outside. No experience is necessary to create a beautiful piece of art to take home and enjoy.
YEL! Chess Summer Camp — Monday July 25-Thursday July 28, 9 a.m.-Noon All levels welcome. The {YEL!} Teach It!…Practice It!...Play It! method keeps chess students progressing with 60+ chess lessons and thousands of puzzles as well as guided games and an end-of-week in-class tournament. Class fee includes ChessKid.com membership for the session ($49 annual value). Battle summer brain drain...sign up today. Visit YELKids.com for more info.
YEL! Robotics Summer Camp — Monday Aug. 1-Thursday Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-noon: Build a rescue helicopter, a dragster, and a moon rover. Then program the ‘copter to fly, the dragster to race, and the rover to roam.
Needle Felting Workshop — Gnome — Monday Aug. 1, 5-8 p.m.: Ready to needle felt?! Needle felting is the art of sculpting wool with a barbed needle. It is a wonderful stress reliever! Join Erin from The Wood and Wool Shop as she walks you through the steps of making your own little gnome made entirely of wool, customized with your choice of colors! Children younger than 10 may join in on the fun, but please keep in mind that this is a 2-3 hour class and we will be using sharp needles. Younger children may also need some adult assistance.
Madison Radicals Ultimate Frisbee Camp — Aug. 1-5, 1-4 p.m.: Ultimate is a non-contact fast-paced sport played with a flying disc. The Madison Radicals are offering safe, instructional Ultimate Frisbee camps. These week-long camps are run in half-day sessions and are tailored for ages 8-14. All registrants will receive a Madison Radicals frisbee.
Chalk Talk — Wednesday, Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m.: Learn the techniques needed to bring your driveway chalk drawings to a new level. This hands-on art class will teach gridding to make your original art large-scale and tips to blend and make colors more vibrant. All the supplies are included, and you get to take home your own small version of street art.
Chalk Walk — Wednesday, Aug. 17
Sidewalk Art Noon-6 p.m.: Artists or all ages and abilities are invited to register to for a 6-foot square to help complete a colorful mural path around Village Park Drive. You receive a box of artist pastel chalks and can come any time in the six-hour window to complete your project for everyone to enjoy. The public is invited to walk around and see all the beautiful creations throughout this time.
Color Walk 6 p.m.: Join us for a 1-mile walk around Village Park as you are showered in colored powder. The finale is a color storm that will turn you into a technicolor canvas. Sign up with your family and friends and receive the official Chalk Walk t-shirt to use as the canvas for a night the kids.
Village Center Fitness — Consider the Village Center for all of your wellness needs. We have a fitness center, walking track, and a full-size gymnasium. The fitness center has cardio machines, selectorized weight machines and various other pieces of fitness equipment to help you get a great workout. The Village Center sells one-month, three-month, six-month or annual memberships to use the fitness center, track and open gym. Walking passes and daily passes are also available. We also offer a group fitness classes such as Yoga, Barre, Group Cycling and Silver Sneakers.
Stop by the Welcome Desk for more information, to register for a class, or to purchase a FIT Pass.
