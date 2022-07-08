333 South Madison Street
Waunakee, WI 53597
Phone: 608-850-5992
The Village Center fitness center and walking track are open. Our hours are Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 12-4 p.m.
Searching for Summer Activities? — The Spring/Summer edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families can be found on the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. You also can click on the link “Register on-line & View Activities” for new programs that have recently been added. Openings are still available in many of our programs!
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Play in Your Park — July 13, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Meadowbrook ParkThis is a free drop-in program geared for ages 4-9. Join us for crafts, games, sports and other fun activities.
Open Ice Skating — Fridays 1-3 p.m. at The Ice Pond: Come to The Ice Pond to skate to music under the disco lights with your friends and family. Skate rental is included in the registration fee and participants are encouraged to bring a helmet. This is a drop-in program but registration prior to the event is encouraged as space on the ice is limited. Drop-in participants run the risk of being turned away if we have reached capacity.
YEL! Robotics Evolution — July 11-14, 9 a.m.-noon: Students work in small groups of 2-3 and build multiple robots with sensors, program them to complete tasks like delivering food, cleaning nature, or reuniting animal friends.
Needle Felting Octopus — July 11, 5-9 p.m.: Needle felting is the art of sculpting wool with a barbed needle. It is a wonderful stress reliever! Join Erin from The Wood and Wool Shop as she walks you through the steps of making your own little aquatic animal made entirely of wool. Lots of colors to choose from!
Summer-Themed Cookie Decorating for Adults — Tuesday, July 12 6-8 p.m.: Join Laura from Pretty Killer Cookies as she teaches the techniques to make your cookies look like works of art. No experience is necessary, and all supplies are included. Take home a set of summer-themed cookies to share and enjoy.
Youth Disc Golf Camp — July 25-29, 10-11:30 a.m.: This 5-day camp is geared towards beginners ages 8-14! Participants will learn the history of disc golf, general etiquette, a variety of grips and throws, the different types of discs and more!
Madison Radicals Ultimate Frisbee Camp — Aug. 1-5, 1-4 p.m.: Ultimate is a non-contact fast-paced sport played with a flying disc. The Madison Radicals are offering safe, instructional Ultimate Frisbee camps. These week-long camps are run in half-day sessions and are tailored for ages 8-14. All registrants will receive a Madison Radicals frisbee.
Check out our website at www.waunakee.com/recreation for a complete list of programs, events and pricing.
